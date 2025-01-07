iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

158.2
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

226.65

125.68

162.19

152.93

yoy growth (%)

80.33

-22.51

6.05

9.69

Raw materials

-131.95

-70.85

-92.88

-93.53

As % of sales

58.21

56.37

57.26

61.15

Employee costs

-23.94

-17.66

-22.43

-18.47

As % of sales

10.56

14.05

13.83

12.08

Other costs

-43.91

-23.96

-30.13

-26.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.37

19.06

18.57

17.19

Operating profit

26.84

13.19

16.74

14.61

OPM

11.84

10.5

10.32

9.55

Depreciation

-4.89

-4.68

-4.55

-4.46

Interest expense

-4.73

-4.38

-5.63

-7.05

Other income

1.21

0.85

0.94

0.44

Profit before tax

18.43

4.98

7.49

3.54

Taxes

-3.98

-0.73

-2.29

-1.19

Tax rate

-21.61

-14.77

-30.56

-33.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.44

4.24

5.2

2.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.44

4.24

5.2

2.34

yoy growth (%)

239.98

-18.34

121.76

382.4

NPM

6.37

3.38

3.2

1.53

Suryaamba Spinni : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.