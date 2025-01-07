Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
226.65
125.68
162.19
152.93
yoy growth (%)
80.33
-22.51
6.05
9.69
Raw materials
-131.95
-70.85
-92.88
-93.53
As % of sales
58.21
56.37
57.26
61.15
Employee costs
-23.94
-17.66
-22.43
-18.47
As % of sales
10.56
14.05
13.83
12.08
Other costs
-43.91
-23.96
-30.13
-26.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.37
19.06
18.57
17.19
Operating profit
26.84
13.19
16.74
14.61
OPM
11.84
10.5
10.32
9.55
Depreciation
-4.89
-4.68
-4.55
-4.46
Interest expense
-4.73
-4.38
-5.63
-7.05
Other income
1.21
0.85
0.94
0.44
Profit before tax
18.43
4.98
7.49
3.54
Taxes
-3.98
-0.73
-2.29
-1.19
Tax rate
-21.61
-14.77
-30.56
-33.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.44
4.24
5.2
2.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.44
4.24
5.2
2.34
yoy growth (%)
239.98
-18.34
121.76
382.4
NPM
6.37
3.38
3.2
1.53
