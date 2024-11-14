Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024

SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS LTD. Board Meeting scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider and approve:
1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & six months ended on September 30 2024.
2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor on Unaudited Financial Results.

The meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The Board of Directors have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:15 p.m.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024

SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS LTD. Board Meeting scheduled on 13/08/2024, revised to 14/08/2024 to consider and approve:
1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter and three months ended on June 30, 2024.
2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor on Unaudited Financial Results.

Board of Directors on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee have approved the reappointment of Shri Gajanan N. Chhawsaria as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company at the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 for a period of 3 years commencing from August 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024

Reappointment of Independent Director Shri Nilesh Panpaliya for a second term of 5 years

Board Meeting 28 May 2024

SURYAAMBA SPINNING MILLS LTD. Board Meeting scheduled on 28/05/2024 to consider and approve:
1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024.
2. Recommend the final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, inter-alia:
1. Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.
2. Approved Audited Financial Statements (Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2024.
3. Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten) each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 17th AGM.
4. Re-appointment of M/s G.R. Paliwal & Co., Cost Accountants, Nagpur as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to ratification of remuneration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.
5. Approved the appointment of Wadhwani Sherke & Co. Chartered Accountants, Nagpur, having FRN 151075W, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25.

Meeting commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 1:40 p.m.

