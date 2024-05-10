TO THE MEMBERS OF:

SUVIDHA INFRAESTATE CORPORATION LIMITED,

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of SUVIDHA INFRAESTATE CORPORATION LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its Profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Advance booking received in to sales Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The company has received Rs. 87.78 lakh from ten customers as booking advance for sale of land since last several years. Neither conveyance deed is executed nor amount is refunded nor balance confirmation is received. The management has confirmed that these are genuine transaction and shall be converted in to sales within short period. We have sent balance confirmation letters to all the parties however, till the time of audit completion neither positive nor negative replies have been received from any of the parties. Inventory Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The company has been trying to sell plotted lands for the last several years. Forecasts of future sales are dependent on market conditions, which can be difficult to predict and be influenced by political and economic factors. Assessing the Companys valuation methodology for the key estimates, data inputs, and assumptions adopted in the valuation. This involved comparing expected average selling prices with published data such as recently transacted prices for similar properties located in the nearby vicinity of each project and the sales budget maintained by the Company; The auditors have visited where the company is trying to sell its plotted lands. On a visit, it is found that the said lands are still available without any encroachment. The management has agreed to sell the land shortly if needed at reduced prices to clear the inventory. Unpaid calls Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: There are unpaid calls of Rs. 50.19 lakh in the Share capital for more than 10 years. The name of shareholders who have not paid is not known. The management has agreed to make extra efforts either to obtain the money or start the procedure for the forfeiture of shares. No procedure for forfeiture of shares is initiated. Revenue recognition for real estate projects Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The Company applies Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" for recognition of revenue from real estate projects, which is being recognised at a point in time upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the underlying asset. Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed compliance of the policies with Ind AS 115. Considering the application of Ind AS 115 involves significant judgment in identifying performance obligations and determining when ‘control of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer, the same has been considered a key audit matter. Obtained and understood revenue recognition process including identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the asset underlying the performance obligation to the customer. Read the legal opinion obtained by the Company to determine the point in time at which the control is transferred in accordance with the underlying agreements. Tested, revenue-related transactions with the underlying customer contracts, sale deed and handover documents, evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognised. Assessed the revenue-related disclosures included in Note 18(1.12) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115.

Other information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure – A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and beliefs were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examinations of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement, and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under; e. based on written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure – B. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the clause is not applicable, as the no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. There are no litigations by or against the company as at 31st March 2024 and hence, shall not affect its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned, or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources of kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall: ? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or ? provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall.

? Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or ? provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause(i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement." [Refer Note No. 38 & 39] v. During the year no dividend was declared or paid. Hence compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

FOR, J M PARIKH & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN. - 118007W. JATIN PARIKH PARTNER PLACE:- AHMEDABAD MEM. NO: - 033811 DATE :- 10/05/2024 UDIN: 24033811BKCTDE7850

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF: SUVIDHA INFRAESTATE CORPORATION LIMITED,

Referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our Report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024: To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records (i) With respect to the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets hence the question of maintaining proper records does not arise. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) does not apply to the company.

(b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immovable property. Hence, the question of the title deeds of immovable properties held in the name of the company does not arise. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(c) of the order does not apply to the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment, and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(d) of the order does not apply to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(e) of the order does not apply to the company.

(ii) (a) The management of the company has conducted physical verification of its inventory at reasonable intervals and the procedure of such verification by the management of the company is appropriate. The inventory of finished goods shown in the accounts is Land. The company is maintaining the necessary records to our satisfaction. No discrepancies in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in the aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions based on the security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided any guarantee, or provided any security to Company, Firm, Limited Liability Partnership and any other party during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(iv) The company has not given any loan to any party and has not invested in any company. Therefore, the question of complying with sections 185 & 186 of the Companies Act,2013 does not arise.

Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts that are deemed to be deposits from the public. No order has been passed by the company law board or National Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(vi) The company is not covered under the limit specified for the maintenance of cost records by the Central Government of India under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities, have been generally regularly deposited.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted on repayment of loans and other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender as the borrowing by the company is interest-free and repayable on demand.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any other lender. The company has not borrowed any money from a bank or a financial institution. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans. The company has obtained loans from other lenders which are repayable on demand. Since term loans are defined as loans for three years or more these loans are not treated as term loans. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(d) The company has raised loans which is repayable on demand. Hence, in the note for accounts it has been shown as short-term borrowing. However, the said loans have been with the company for more than 3 years. The management of the company has given oral confirmation to us that the said loan shall remain with the company for a long period. Hence for the limited purpose of reporting to this clause, we are considering the said loans as long-term loans.

Therefore, we report that no funds have been raised on a short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has no subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Hence the question of taking funds for subsidiaries does not arise. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

Hence the question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order does not apply to the Company to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) There were no complaints by the whistle-blower received by the Company during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi) (c) of the Order does not apply to the Company (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties comply with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has its internal audit department. The internal audit system of the company is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company. (xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b), and (c) of the Order do not apply to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 23.72 lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

(xix) based on the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company is not required to pay any CSR u/s 135 of the Companies Act,2013. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) do not apply to the Company.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF: SUVIDHA INFRAESTATE CORPORATION LIMITED,,

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limited, ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.