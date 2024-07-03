iifl-logo-icon 1
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Share Price

26.95
(-2.71%)
Sep 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open26.95
  Day's High26.95
  52 Wk High28.34
  Prev. Close27.7
  Day's Low26.95
  52 Wk Low 8.13
  Turnover (lac)0.02
  P/E84.22
  Face Value10
  Book Value-2.05
  EPS0.32
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.97
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

26.95

Prev. Close

27.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

26.95

Day's Low

26.95

52 Week's High

28.34

52 Week's Low

8.13

Book Value

-2.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.97

P/E

84.22

EPS

0.32

Divi. Yield

0

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.83%

Non-Promoter- 40.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.39

8.39

8.39

8.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.72

-11.05

-10.77

-10.07

Net Worth

-2.33

-2.66

-2.38

-1.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.16

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-45.89

0

-100

-99.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.1

-0.1

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.07

-0.19

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.02

-0.13

-0.08

0.04

Working capital

1.09

-0.06

0.25

0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.89

0

-100

-99.25

Op profit growth

40.45

-62.36

-5.34

16.83

EBIT growth

37.22

-60.53

24.11

-174.32

Net profit growth

-62.59

-23.92

144.58

-139.7

No Record Found

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

884.55

200.732,16,639.283.790.57405.32117.41

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,221.25

72.451,21,712.93465.70.182,785.4166.32

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

3,226

93.6487,486.68491.320189.47378.05

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,866.45

362.381,927.0419.20.09397.1274.75

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,031

45.9973,836.71459.280.21,173.97357.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ashokkumar Krishnakumar Goswami

Chairman & Managing Director

Kishore Krishnakumar Goswami

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anup Kumar Krishnakumar Goswami

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kamal Kantilal Gajjar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jaini Mehul Jhaveri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hemang Y Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krunal T Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Dharmendra Champaneri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd

Summary

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in January 21, 1992. The Company was engaged in the business of dairy products and no manufacturing activity has been carried out since 2001. The companys main object is real estate and infrastructure business. It has substantial land holdings in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad.The company successfully completed numerous residential, industrial and commercial projects within Gujarat. The company developed 70 plots of different carpet area under a scheme known as 64 Park Avenue. The development is almost completed and is ready for possession. Few buyers have already started construction on their respective plots. The company decided to book sales as per Guidance note on recognition of Revenue by Real Estate Developers issued by ICAI. The Company is exploring new areas and have decided to take up civil construction projects in Ahmedabad and later extend to different cities. The real estate market of Ahmedabad City, after getting Metropolitan city status has been in a continuous upward trend.
Company FAQs

What is the Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is ₹23.97 Cr. as of 16 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is 84.22 and -13.11 as of 16 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is ₹8.13 and ₹28.34 as of 16 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd?

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.15%, 3 Years at 12.75%, 1 Year at 131.33%, 6 Month at 104.32%, 3 Month at 10.00% and 1 Month at -2.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.17 %

