SectorRealty
Open₹26.95
Prev. Close₹27.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹26.95
Day's Low₹26.95
52 Week's High₹28.34
52 Week's Low₹8.13
Book Value₹-2.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.97
P/E84.22
EPS0.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.39
8.39
8.39
8.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.72
-11.05
-10.77
-10.07
Net Worth
-2.33
-2.66
-2.38
-1.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.16
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-45.89
0
-100
-99.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.1
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.07
-0.19
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
-0.13
-0.08
0.04
Working capital
1.09
-0.06
0.25
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.89
0
-100
-99.25
Op profit growth
40.45
-62.36
-5.34
16.83
EBIT growth
37.22
-60.53
24.11
-174.32
Net profit growth
-62.59
-23.92
144.58
-139.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
884.55
|200.73
|2,16,639.28
|3.79
|0.57
|405.32
|117.41
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,221.25
|72.45
|1,21,712.93
|465.7
|0.18
|2,785.4
|166.32
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
3,226
|93.64
|87,486.68
|491.32
|0
|189.47
|378.05
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,866.45
|362.3
|81,927.04
|19.2
|0.09
|397.1
|274.75
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,031
|45.99
|73,836.71
|459.28
|0.2
|1,173.97
|357.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ashokkumar Krishnakumar Goswami
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishore Krishnakumar Goswami
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anup Kumar Krishnakumar Goswami
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kamal Kantilal Gajjar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jaini Mehul Jhaveri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hemang Y Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krunal T Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Dharmendra Champaneri
Reports by Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
Summary
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in January 21, 1992. The Company was engaged in the business of dairy products and no manufacturing activity has been carried out since 2001. The companys main object is real estate and infrastructure business. It has substantial land holdings in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad.The company successfully completed numerous residential, industrial and commercial projects within Gujarat. The company developed 70 plots of different carpet area under a scheme known as 64 Park Avenue. The development is almost completed and is ready for possession. Few buyers have already started construction on their respective plots. The company decided to book sales as per Guidance note on recognition of Revenue by Real Estate Developers issued by ICAI. The Company is exploring new areas and have decided to take up civil construction projects in Ahmedabad and later extend to different cities. The real estate market of Ahmedabad City, after getting Metropolitan city status has been in a continuous upward trend.
The Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is ₹23.97 Cr. as of 16 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is 84.22 and -13.11 as of 16 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd is ₹8.13 and ₹28.34 as of 16 Sep ‘24
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.15%, 3 Years at 12.75%, 1 Year at 131.33%, 6 Month at 104.32%, 3 Month at 10.00% and 1 Month at -2.71%.
