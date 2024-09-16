iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

26.95
(-2.71%)
Sep 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.39

8.39

8.39

8.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.72

-11.05

-10.77

-10.07

Net Worth

-2.33

-2.66

-2.38

-1.68

Minority Interest

Debt

3.57

4.33

4.05

3.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.24

1.67

1.67

2.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.88

Networking Capital

1.22

1.65

1.66

1.28

Inventories

2.11

2.58

2.58

2.58

Inventory Days

10,732.11

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.08

0.07

0.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

83.19

Other Current Liabilities

-0.97

-1

-0.98

-1.43

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

1.23

1.67

1.68

2.19

Suvidha Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.