Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.39
8.39
8.39
8.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.72
-11.05
-10.77
-10.07
Net Worth
-2.33
-2.66
-2.38
-1.68
Minority Interest
Debt
3.57
4.33
4.05
3.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.24
1.67
1.67
2.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.88
Networking Capital
1.22
1.65
1.66
1.28
Inventories
2.11
2.58
2.58
2.58
Inventory Days
10,732.11
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.08
0.07
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
83.19
Other Current Liabilities
-0.97
-1
-0.98
-1.43
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
1.23
1.67
1.68
2.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.