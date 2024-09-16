Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.16
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-45.89
0
-100
-99.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.1
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
34.1
65.02
0
8,623.95
Other costs
-0.15
-0.12
-0.08
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
179.37
78.69
0
12,779.08
Operating profit
-0.09
-0.07
-0.18
-0.19
OPM
-113.47
-43.71
0
-21,303.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.07
-0.19
-0.15
Taxes
0.02
-0.13
-0.08
0.04
Tax rate
-25.86
176.58
43.81
-27.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.21
-0.28
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.21
-0.28
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-62.59
-23.92
144.58
-139.7
NPM
-90.83
-131.4
0
-12,259.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.