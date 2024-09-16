iifl-logo-icon 1
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.95
(-2.71%)
Sep 16, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.16

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-45.89

0

-100

-99.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.1

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

34.1

65.02

0

8,623.95

Other costs

-0.15

-0.12

-0.08

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

179.37

78.69

0

12,779.08

Operating profit

-0.09

-0.07

-0.18

-0.19

OPM

-113.47

-43.71

0

-21,303.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.07

-0.19

-0.15

Taxes

0.02

-0.13

-0.08

0.04

Tax rate

-25.86

176.58

43.81

-27.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.21

-0.28

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.21

-0.28

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-62.59

-23.92

144.58

-139.7

NPM

-90.83

-131.4

0

-12,259.84

