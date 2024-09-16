Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.07
-0.19
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
-0.13
-0.08
0.04
Working capital
1.09
-0.06
0.25
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
1
-0.28
-0.03
-0.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.21
Free cash flow
1
-0.28
-0.03
-0.28
Equity raised
-19.98
-19.13
-18.15
-17.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.61
6.94
5.98
5.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.36
-12.48
-12.21
-12.81
