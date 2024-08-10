iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Read less.. We are hereby submitting Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters.
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024 is scheduled to be held on 10th May 2024. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results. 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results. 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and have enclosed Auditors Report there on with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. We are enclosing herewith copy of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. This is as per Regulation - 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Submitting herewith UFR for 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202326 Oct 2023
Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2023. Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2023. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon. Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2023. We are enclosing herewtih copy of said unaudited financial results and Limited Review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2023)

