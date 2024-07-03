Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd Summary

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in January 21, 1992. The Company was engaged in the business of dairy products and no manufacturing activity has been carried out since 2001. The companys main object is real estate and infrastructure business. It has substantial land holdings in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad.The company successfully completed numerous residential, industrial and commercial projects within Gujarat. The company developed 70 plots of different carpet area under a scheme known as 64 Park Avenue. The development is almost completed and is ready for possession. Few buyers have already started construction on their respective plots. The company decided to book sales as per Guidance note on recognition of Revenue by Real Estate Developers issued by ICAI. The Company is exploring new areas and have decided to take up civil construction projects in Ahmedabad and later extend to different cities. The real estate market of Ahmedabad City, after getting Metropolitan city status has been in a continuous upward trend.