Svam Software Ltd Company Summary

10.09
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Svam Software Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Swam Software offer services into turnkey software projects, communication and networking, system re-engineering, corporate and professional programs, software conversion/migration/redesign, GIS, customised software development, product development, facility management, downsizing and system integration. The Company cover vast market of software development, sale and purchase of software, hardware and all accessories related to computers. It operate a chain of computer distributes software developed by third parties.The company had strategic alliances with various foreign companies including Active Voice Corporation, US, Longman Asia Multimedia, Hong Kong, Asymetrix Asia Pacific, Australia, Serif Asia Pvt Ltd, Singapore, etc. Centre for Software Export and Training (C-SET), a division of Svam Software, is engaged in the field of computer education, training and mass education, catering to corporate clientele, system integration, net working and communication.Niragi Real Estate Limited, Vivid Herbs Limited and Zalika Real Estate Limited has ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary Companies during the year 2017-18.

