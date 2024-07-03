iifl-logo-icon 1
Svam Software Ltd Share Price

11.49
(1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.22
  • Day's High11.49
  • 52 Wk High11.71
  • Prev. Close11.27
  • Day's Low11.22
  • 52 Wk Low 2.59
  • Turnover (lac)3.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.55
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Svam Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.22

Prev. Close

11.27

Turnover(Lac.)

3.54

Day's High

11.49

Day's Low

11.22

52 Week's High

11.71

52 Week's Low

2.59

Book Value

11.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.41

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Svam Software Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Svam Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Svam Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 85.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Svam Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.89

16.89

16.89

16.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.49

2.4

2.54

2.54

Net Worth

19.38

19.29

19.43

19.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.92

5.46

2.23

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-83.06

144.14

978.07

-74.46

Raw materials

-0.89

-5.74

-2.07

-0.24

As % of sales

97.16

105.17

92.9

120

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.18

-0.21

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

0.02

0.11

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.16

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.15

-3.56

5.94

-18.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.06

144.14

978.07

-74.46

Op profit growth

25.64

183.08

-43.2

-742.9

EBIT growth

6.42

-59.61

258.81

379.52

Net profit growth

210.08

-93.21

384.78

-132.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.03

0.03

8.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.03

0.03

8.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.86

0.6

0.43

Svam Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Svam Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manisha Agarwal

Independent Director

Malikhan Singh Yadav

Director & CFO

Ankit Garg

Non Executive Director

Parul Kumar

Independent Director

Rajesh kumar vaid

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Svam Software Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Swam Software offer services into turnkey software projects, communication and networking, system re-engineering, corporate and professional programs, software conversion/migration/redesign, GIS, customised software development, product development, facility management, downsizing and system integration. The Company cover vast market of software development, sale and purchase of software, hardware and all accessories related to computers. It operate a chain of computer distributes software developed by third parties.The company had strategic alliances with various foreign companies including Active Voice Corporation, US, Longman Asia Multimedia, Hong Kong, Asymetrix Asia Pacific, Australia, Serif Asia Pvt Ltd, Singapore, etc. Centre for Software Export and Training (C-SET), a division of Svam Software, is engaged in the field of computer education, training and mass education, catering to corporate clientele, system integration, net working and communication.Niragi Real Estate Limited, Vivid Herbs Limited and Zalika Real Estate Limited has ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary Companies during the year 2017-18.
Company FAQs

What is the Svam Software Ltd share price today?

The Svam Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Svam Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Svam Software Ltd is ₹19.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Svam Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Svam Software Ltd is 0 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Svam Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Svam Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Svam Software Ltd is ₹2.59 and ₹11.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Svam Software Ltd?

Svam Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.92%, 3 Years at -2.64%, 1 Year at 309.82%, 6 Month at 271.95%, 3 Month at 246.77% and 1 Month at 19.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Svam Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Svam Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.46 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 85.50 %

