SectorFinance
Open₹11.22
Prev. Close₹11.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.54
Day's High₹11.49
Day's Low₹11.22
52 Week's High₹11.71
52 Week's Low₹2.59
Book Value₹11.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.41
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.89
16.89
16.89
16.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.49
2.4
2.54
2.54
Net Worth
19.38
19.29
19.43
19.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.92
5.46
2.23
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-83.06
144.14
978.07
-74.46
Raw materials
-0.89
-5.74
-2.07
-0.24
As % of sales
97.16
105.17
92.9
120
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.18
-0.21
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
0.02
0.11
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.16
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.15
-3.56
5.94
-18.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.06
144.14
978.07
-74.46
Op profit growth
25.64
183.08
-43.2
-742.9
EBIT growth
6.42
-59.61
258.81
379.52
Net profit growth
210.08
-93.21
384.78
-132.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.03
0.03
8.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
0.03
8.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.86
0.6
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manisha Agarwal
Independent Director
Malikhan Singh Yadav
Director & CFO
Ankit Garg
Non Executive Director
Parul Kumar
Independent Director
Rajesh kumar vaid
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Svam Software Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Swam Software offer services into turnkey software projects, communication and networking, system re-engineering, corporate and professional programs, software conversion/migration/redesign, GIS, customised software development, product development, facility management, downsizing and system integration. The Company cover vast market of software development, sale and purchase of software, hardware and all accessories related to computers. It operate a chain of computer distributes software developed by third parties.The company had strategic alliances with various foreign companies including Active Voice Corporation, US, Longman Asia Multimedia, Hong Kong, Asymetrix Asia Pacific, Australia, Serif Asia Pvt Ltd, Singapore, etc. Centre for Software Export and Training (C-SET), a division of Svam Software, is engaged in the field of computer education, training and mass education, catering to corporate clientele, system integration, net working and communication.Niragi Real Estate Limited, Vivid Herbs Limited and Zalika Real Estate Limited has ceased to be wholly owned subsidiary Companies during the year 2017-18.
Read More
The Svam Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Svam Software Ltd is ₹19.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Svam Software Ltd is 0 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Svam Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Svam Software Ltd is ₹2.59 and ₹11.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Svam Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.92%, 3 Years at -2.64%, 1 Year at 309.82%, 6 Month at 271.95%, 3 Month at 246.77% and 1 Month at 19.89%.
