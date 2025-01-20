iifl-logo-icon 1
Svam Software Ltd Key Ratios

10.45
(-4.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.12

8,687.25

-99.88

-45.05

Op profit growth

78.02

-110.48

61.08

75.28

EBIT growth

404.03

-120.71

-259.19

-64.38

Net profit growth

-130.61

255.85

-309

-29.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.4

6.94

-5,820.93

-4.09

EBIT margin

5.21

0.88

-377.15

0.26

Net profit margin

3.61

-10.13

-250.16

0.13

RoCE

0.18

0.03

-0.17

0.1

RoNW

0.03

-0.1

-0.02

0.01

RoA

0.03

-0.1

-0.02

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

0

0

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

Book value per share

11.56

11.53

11.56

11.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

41

0

0

58

P/CEPS

-16.95

-5.7

-4.98

-14.54

P/B

0.03

0.05

0.03

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

3.8

-9.19

-4.86

8.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.81

-1,239.2

-33.67

-49.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.22

33.68

1,02,419.44

289.49

Inventory days

15.69

125.76

25,062.17

38.7

Creditor days

-788.27

-444.07

-2,196.39

-329.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.11

-0.05

0

Net debt / op. profit

-2.98

-40.9

2.08

0.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.68

-58.17

-2,864.83

-98.74

Employee costs

-18.2

-10.27

-525.76

-2.04

Other costs

-31.7

-24.59

-2,530.33

-3.3

