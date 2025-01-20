Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.12
8,687.25
-99.88
-45.05
Op profit growth
78.02
-110.48
61.08
75.28
EBIT growth
404.03
-120.71
-259.19
-64.38
Net profit growth
-130.61
255.85
-309
-29.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.4
6.94
-5,820.93
-4.09
EBIT margin
5.21
0.88
-377.15
0.26
Net profit margin
3.61
-10.13
-250.16
0.13
RoCE
0.18
0.03
-0.17
0.1
RoNW
0.03
-0.1
-0.02
0.01
RoA
0.03
-0.1
-0.02
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
0
0
0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.11
-0.08
-0.03
Book value per share
11.56
11.53
11.56
11.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
41
0
0
58
P/CEPS
-16.95
-5.7
-4.98
-14.54
P/B
0.03
0.05
0.03
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
3.8
-9.19
-4.86
8.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.81
-1,239.2
-33.67
-49.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.22
33.68
1,02,419.44
289.49
Inventory days
15.69
125.76
25,062.17
38.7
Creditor days
-788.27
-444.07
-2,196.39
-329.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.11
-0.05
0
Net debt / op. profit
-2.98
-40.9
2.08
0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.68
-58.17
-2,864.83
-98.74
Employee costs
-18.2
-10.27
-525.76
-2.04
Other costs
-31.7
-24.59
-2,530.33
-3.3
