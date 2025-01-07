iifl-logo-icon 1
Svam Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.83
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.92

5.46

2.23

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-83.06

144.14

978.07

-74.46

Raw materials

-0.89

-5.74

-2.07

-0.24

As % of sales

97.16

105.17

92.9

120

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.18

-0.21

-0.12

As % of sales

10.63

3.38

9.65

61.21

Other costs

-0.71

-0.15

-0.16

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77

2.86

7.29

105.89

Operating profit

-0.78

-0.62

-0.22

-0.38

OPM

-84.79

-11.42

-9.85

-187.11

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.16

-0.06

Interest expense

0

-0.03

-0.02

0

Other income

0.85

0.71

0.52

0.49

Profit before tax

0.05

0.02

0.11

0.03

Taxes

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-54.28

-64.67

13.1

-29.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0

0.12

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0

0.12

0.02

yoy growth (%)

210.08

-93.21

384.78

-132.16

NPM

2.89

0.15

5.69

12.65

