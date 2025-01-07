Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.92
5.46
2.23
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-83.06
144.14
978.07
-74.46
Raw materials
-0.89
-5.74
-2.07
-0.24
As % of sales
97.16
105.17
92.9
120
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.18
-0.21
-0.12
As % of sales
10.63
3.38
9.65
61.21
Other costs
-0.71
-0.15
-0.16
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77
2.86
7.29
105.89
Operating profit
-0.78
-0.62
-0.22
-0.38
OPM
-84.79
-11.42
-9.85
-187.11
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.16
-0.06
Interest expense
0
-0.03
-0.02
0
Other income
0.85
0.71
0.52
0.49
Profit before tax
0.05
0.02
0.11
0.03
Taxes
-0.03
-0.01
0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-54.28
-64.67
13.1
-29.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0
0.12
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0
0.12
0.02
yoy growth (%)
210.08
-93.21
384.78
-132.16
NPM
2.89
0.15
5.69
12.65
