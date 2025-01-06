iifl-logo-icon 1
Svam Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.05
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

0.02

0.11

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.16

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.15

-3.56

5.94

-18.49

Other operating items

Operating

-0.13

-3.58

5.89

-18.52

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0.04

0.01

-0.23

Free cash flow

-0.14

-3.54

5.9

-18.75

Equity raised

5.03

4.92

4.92

5.22

Investing

0

0

-7.96

9.04

Financing

0.38

0.38

0

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.26

1.76

2.87

-4.46

