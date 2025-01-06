Svam Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
0.02
0.11
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.16
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.15
-3.56
5.94
-18.49
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-3.58
5.89
-18.52
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0.04
0.01
-0.23
Free cash flow
-0.14
-3.54
5.9
-18.75
Equity raised
5.03
4.92
4.92
5.22
Investing
0
0
-7.96
9.04
Financing
0.38
0.38
0
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.26
1.76
2.87
-4.46
