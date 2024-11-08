|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation Quarterly and Half Yearly Unaudited Results ended on 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Appointment and resignation of director(s) including Managing director Resignation of Managing Director
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the results for the quarter ended December 2023.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.