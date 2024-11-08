Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation Quarterly and Half Yearly Unaudited Results ended on 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Appointment and resignation of director(s) including Managing director Resignation of Managing Director

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

SVAM SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024