To,The Members,

Svarnim Trade Udyog Limited

Your Directors hereby present the 42 Company together with the Audited Financialnd Boards Report on the Business and Operations of theStatements along with the Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31 summarized as below: st March, 2024 is

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year Financial Year 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 0.00 0.00 Total Expenses 3.37 31.19 Profit / Loss before Depreciation, Exceptional and (3.37) (31.19) Extra Ordinary Items and Tax Expenses Profit / Loss before Exceptional and Extra Ordinary (3.37) (31.19) Items and Tax Expenses Profit / Loss before Tax Expenses (3.37) (31.19) Profit / Loss for the Period (3.37) (31.19)

2. Total revenue from operations for Financial Year 2023-24 and 2022-23 is Nil. The Company hasOPERATIONS: incurred Loss before tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. (3.37) Lakhs as compared to Lossof Rs. (31.19) Lakhs of previous Financial Year. Net Loss after Tax for the Financial Year 2023- 24 is Rs. (3.37) Lakhs as against Net Loss of Rs. (31.19) Lakhs of previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period. 3. There is no change in the nature of business during the year under review.CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY: Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March4. WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN: 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www.svarnim.com.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

A. AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL:

The authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 3,50,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Fifty Lakhs Only) divided into 35,00,000 (Thirty-Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

B. PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL:

(Rupees Two Crores Forty-Three Lakhs and Fifteen Thousand Only) divided into 24,31,500The paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 2,43,15,000/- (Twenty-Four(Rupees Ten Only).Lakhs Thirty-One Thousand Five Hundred) equity shares of Rs. 10/-

6. DIVIDEND:

In view of losses, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24

(Previous year - Nil).

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaidFUND: orProtectionunclaimedFundfor ("IEPF").a period Duringof seventheyearsyear shallunderbereview,transferredtheretowasthenoInvestorunpaidEducationor unclaimedand transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which weredividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

8. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Theprofit and loss account of the Company under Reserves and Surplus.loss of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024 is transferred to

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL

POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position ofREPORT: statements relate and the date of this Report.the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial

10. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR

There are no TRIBUNALS: significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation. The Directors of the Company met 11. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Companys policies and strategies apart from the Board Matters.

During the year under the review, the Board of Directors met 7 (Seven) times viz. 29th May, 2023, 14th July, 2023, 12th August, 2023, 5th September, 2023, 9th November, 2023 10th November, 2023 and 5th February, 2024.

No. of Board Name of Director Meeting held & attended during 2023- 24 Surbhi Aggarwal Chiranggi Rahul Goud Gulshan Kumar Sangeeta Aggarwal Manish Bachani last attended AGM held on 28-09-2023

In accordance with the provisions 12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: of Section 134 (3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that: a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to theAct, have been followed and there is no material departure from the same; b. made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fairview of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the profit ofThe Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. c. accountingThesafeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and otherDirectorsrecordshad takenin accordanceproper andwithsufficientthe provisionscare for theof CompaniesmaintenanceAct,of 2013adequatefor irregularities; d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; f. e. that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively andThe Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as13. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act. Hence,Corporate Social Responsibility.the Company has not taken voluntary initiative towards any activity mentioned for

14. EXPLANATIONS / COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE:

The observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to the i. Auditors Report: accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment. The observation of the Secretarial Auditor, as per Secretarial Report i.e., MR-3 and do not callii. Secretarial Auditors Report: for any further comment.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES COVERED OR INVESTMENTS

TheMADE CompanyUNDER SECTION has not given 186 OF anyTHE loans,COMPANIES guarantees,ACT, securities2013: covered or investments made under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. All16. transactionsPARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS to be entered by theOR CompanyARRANGEMENTS with relatedMADE partiesWITH willRELATED be in thePARTIES: ordinary -any related party transaction, as provided in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with theCourse of business and on an arms length basis. However, the Company has not entered into not applicable to the Company.related party. Hence, Disclosure as required under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule17. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT: Vintegral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook asof the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an per Annexure I.

The 18. INTERNAL FINANCIAL Company has in placeCONTROL SYSTEMS adequate internal financialAND THEIR controlsADEQUACY: with reference to financial auditstatementcell foracrossits theeffectiveness.organization.DuringThe thesamefinancialis subjectyear,to reviewsuch controlsperiodicallywere bytestedthe internaland no Auditors of the Company also test the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls in accordancereportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed. The Statutory withIndependent Auditors report.the requisite standards prescribed by ICAI. Their expressed opinion forms part of the Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been documented, digitized and embedded in the business processes. Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts. We believe that effectively and are operating as intended. these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

19. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Sr. No. Particulars Amount Total (243.25)

20. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT The Company hasPOLICY framedOFformalTHE COMPANY: Risk Management framework for risk assessment and risk ensure smooth operations and effective management control. The Audit Committee also reviewsminimization for Indian operation which is periodically reviewed by the Board of Directors to the business and measures and steps in place to minimize the same.the adequacy of the risk management frame work of the Company, the key risks associated with

21. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The details EARNINGS AND of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given underOUTGO: section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is not given as the Company has not taken any major step to conserve the energy etc.There were no foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year under review.

Sr. No. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Spare-parts and Components Consumption

22. The POLICY RemunerationON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT policy is directed towardsAND rewardingREMUNERATION: performance based on review of industry practice and is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Companyachievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing disclosuresto attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The Company has made adequateto the members on the remuneration paid to Directors from time to time. The determiningCompanys Policyqualifications,on directorspositive appointmentattributes, independenceand remunerationof a directorincludingand othercriteriamattersfor providedwww.svarnim.com under Section. 178 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at

23. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any Holding / Subsidiary / Associate Company and Joint Venture. During24. SECRETARIAL the year underSTANDARDS: review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standardsdevised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with theissued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Company has same. 25. During the year under review, neither the Statutory nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported toREPORTING OF FRAUDS BY THE AUDITORS: committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need tothe Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud be mentioned in the Boards Report. 26. ManagementSTATE OF DiscussionCOMPANYS andAFFAIRS: Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated in It contains a detailed write up and explanation about the performance of the Company.Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Regulations is given as a separate part of the Annual Report. The27. STATEMENT Board evaluatedON ANNUAL the effectivenessEVALUATION of itsOFfunctioning,BOARDS PERFORMANCE: that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoringcorporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.);

Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

Board / Committee culture and dynamics; and

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management. Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017. Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee had one-on-one meetings with eachThe Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the Executiveobtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board/ Committee processes. and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, theBoard as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole. Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, andIn the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the challengingCompany, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company duringtimes, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship betweenstrategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciarythe Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing duties.

Thecommittees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted byBoard carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its Remuneration Committee. the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a

was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boardwhole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation performancefunctioning suchof specificas compositionduties & ofobligations,the Boardcontribution& committees,at theexperiencemeetings& andcompetencies,otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc. PursuantDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performanceto the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and of individual feedback from directors. evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas: a) For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

Knowledge

Professional Conduct

Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties

Role and functions b) For Executive Directors:

Performance as leader

Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

Key set investment goal

Professional conduct and integrity

Sharing of information with Board. Adherence applicable government law

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

28. MANAGING THE RISKS OF FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND UNETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES: A. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY: DirectorsThe Company has established vigil mechanism and framed whistle blower policy forand employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy.

B. BUSINESS CONDUCT POLICY:

Thereview and sign the policy at the time of joining and an undertaking shall be given forCompany has framed "Business Conduct Policy". Every employee is required to adherence to the policy. The objective of the policy is to conduct the business in an honest, transparent and in an ethical manner. The policy provides for anti-bribery and avoidance of other corruption practices by the employees of the Company. The29. PARTICULARS OF provisions of RuleEMPLOYEES:5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) ofManagerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees financial year 2023-24.the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the During the year under review, the Company has entered into related party transactions, Suitable30. LOAN FROM DIRECTOR / RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR: disclosures as required are provided in AS-18 which is forming the part of the notes to financial statement.

31. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are summarized below:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN / PAN

th

2.

3.

4.

5.

Ms. Sangeeta Aggarwal had been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 12th August, 2023 and regularized in Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2023Change in Designation of Ms. Surbhi Aggrwal from Non-executive Director to Whole-time Director w.e.f. 12th August, 2023 and regularized in Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2023Mr. Gulshan Kumar had given resignation from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. 4th September, 2023Mr. Manish Bachani had been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors w.e.f. 5th September, 2023 and regularized in Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2023

6. Ms. Priya Singh had been appointed as the Company Secretary w.e.f 2nd May, 2024

Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Boards Report.Apart from the above changes, there were no other changes in the composition of the Board of As per Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

32. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Ms.confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under SectionChiranggi Rahul and Mr. Manish Bachani, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they qualify to be Independent Director. They have alsothat they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under 2015. The confirmations were noted by the Board.Regulation 16 (1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 33. As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: 2015, quarterly compliance report on requirement Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company.

34. DEPOSITS: deposits or payment of interest during the financial year.As per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has neither accepted nor renewedany deposits during the financial year. Hence, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board35. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD: Committees,has carried the evaluation of its own performance, performance of Individual Directors, Boardincluding the Chairman of the Board on the basis of attendance, contribution Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The evaluation of the working of thetowards development of the Business and various other criteria as recommended by the etc. were carried out. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process andBoard, its committees, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations outcome. ExecutiveIn a separateDirectorsmeetingwereof evaluatedIndependentin termsDirectors,of theirthe performancescontribution towardsof Executivethe growthand Nonand- the expansion plans were too observed and evaluated, the outcome of which was satisfactorydevelopment of the Company. The achievements of the targeted goals and the achievements of for all the Directors of the Company.

36. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditor:

M/s D G M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jamnagar (Firm Registration No. 0112187W),were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting held in the year 2022 till the conclusion of 45 year 2027. th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the The Auditors report for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2024 has been issued with an unmodified opinion, by the Statutory Auditor. B. TheSecretarial Board of DirectorsAuditor: pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel)

Rules, 2014, has appointed Mr. Darshan Kinkhabwala, Proprietor of M/s. Kinkhabwala & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Report which call for explanation.Annexure II in Form MR-3. There are no adverse observations in the Secretarial Audit

C. Internal Auditor:

TheAccountant,Board ofJamnagar,directorsas hasthe internalappointedauditorM/s. ofB theB GusaniCompany.& Associates,The InternalCharteredAuditor to the Audit Committee and Board from time to time.conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports 37. DISCLOSURES

A. During the year Composition of Audit Committee: under review, meetings of members of the Audit committee as tabulated below,February, 2024 the attendance records ofwas held on 29th May, 2023, 12the August, members of the Committee are as follows:2023, 10th November, 2023 and 5th

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. Committee of the Meetings attended

B. DuringComposition the yearof Nomination under review,and Remuneration meetings of theCommittee: members of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, as tabulated below, was held on 14th July, 2024, 12th August, Committee are as follows:2023 and 5th September, 2023 and the attendance records of the members of the

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. Meetings attended of the Committee

C. During Composition the yearofunderStakeholders Relationship Committee: review, meetings of members of Stakeholders Relationship committeerecords of the members of the Committee are as follows:as tabulated below, was held on 5th September, 2024 and the attendance

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended

38. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment toPROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013: itscases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibitionemployees. Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no the Company.and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by The39. INDUSTRIAL Directors areRELATIONS:pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review. According 40. MAINTENANCE to informationOF COST andRECORDS: explanation given to us, the Central Government has not carried out by the Company.prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of activities

41. THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in theAND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016: name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

42. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE AVAILING LOAN

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from BanksFROM THE BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS: and Financial Institutions. Your43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and Institutions,assistance receivedSuppliers,fromCustomersthe Bankers,and otherRegulatorybusinessBodies,associatesStakeholderswho haveincludingextendedFinancialtheir valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review. Yourappreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of theDirectors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.

Registered Office: Lane st Floor By the Order of the Board of House Na Kolkata WB A Mangoe 1 - 700 001 Surana Svarnim Trade Udyog Limited

Sd/- Sd/- Surbhi Aggarwal Sangeeta Aggarwal Director Director DIN: 08409763 DIN: 10252827