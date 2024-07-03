Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹26.85
Prev. Close₹26.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹26.85
Day's Low₹25.27
52 Week's High₹43.77
52 Week's Low₹16.91
Book Value₹-0.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.43
2.43
2.43
2.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.43
-2.4
-2.09
-2.09
Net Worth
0
0.03
0.34
0.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.89
0.32
7.95
11.92
yoy growth (%)
175.1
-95.91
-33.31
34.78
Raw materials
-0.66
-0.19
-7.83
-11.77
As % of sales
74.37
60.89
98.46
98.74
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.59
0
-0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
0
0.02
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
175.1
-95.91
-33.31
34.78
Op profit growth
-1,12,567.94
-131.54
-134.04
12.99
EBIT growth
-1,12,567.94
-131.54
-134.04
12.99
Net profit growth
-1,12,567.94
-131.54
-148.14
19.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Gulshan Kumar
Independent Director
Chiranggi R. Goud
Executive Director
Surbhi Gulshan Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namrata Maheshwari
Additional Director
Manish Shrichand Bachani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Singh
Reports by Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd
Summary
Svarnim Trade Udyog Limited was registered on July 12, 1982. The Company is engaged in textile business. It trades entire range of fabrics. Its well established span in India for dealer network of wholesale business has made a big and successful foray into mega retail business. In long term, the demand for textile and clothing is on rise globally and the Indian market is in the forefront. Despite the weak sentiments, which the company have witnessed last year within India and globally, the Indian textile and clothing industry is expected to continue growing due to burgeoning domestic market and the opportunities in the global market. The textile unit has increased sales to direct brands and major retail chain stores in India and abroad, which should further improve quality, design and demand where the Company gets better realization.
The Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is ₹6.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is 0 and -270.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is ₹16.91 and ₹43.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.21%, 3 Years at -54.65%, 1 Year at -29.69%, 6 Month at 49.80%, 3 Month at 35.59% and 1 Month at 34.02%.
