Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Share Price

25.27
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open26.85
  • Day's High26.85
  • 52 Wk High43.77
  • Prev. Close26.59
  • Day's Low25.27
  • 52 Wk Low 16.91
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

26.85

Prev. Close

26.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

26.85

Day's Low

25.27

52 Week's High

43.77

52 Week's Low

16.91

Book Value

-0.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.43

2.43

2.43

2.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.43

-2.4

-2.09

-2.09

Net Worth

0

0.03

0.34

0.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.89

0.32

7.95

11.92

yoy growth (%)

175.1

-95.91

-33.31

34.78

Raw materials

-0.66

-0.19

-7.83

-11.77

As % of sales

74.37

60.89

98.46

98.74

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.59

0

-0.01

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

0

0.02

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

175.1

-95.91

-33.31

34.78

Op profit growth

-1,12,567.94

-131.54

-134.04

12.99

EBIT growth

-1,12,567.94

-131.54

-134.04

12.99

Net profit growth

-1,12,567.94

-131.54

-148.14

19.42

No Record Found

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Gulshan Kumar

Independent Director

Chiranggi R. Goud

Executive Director

Surbhi Gulshan Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namrata Maheshwari

Additional Director

Manish Shrichand Bachani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd

Summary

Svarnim Trade Udyog Limited was registered on July 12, 1982. The Company is engaged in textile business. It trades entire range of fabrics. Its well established span in India for dealer network of wholesale business has made a big and successful foray into mega retail business. In long term, the demand for textile and clothing is on rise globally and the Indian market is in the forefront. Despite the weak sentiments, which the company have witnessed last year within India and globally, the Indian textile and clothing industry is expected to continue growing due to burgeoning domestic market and the opportunities in the global market. The textile unit has increased sales to direct brands and major retail chain stores in India and abroad, which should further improve quality, design and demand where the Company gets better realization.
Company FAQs

What is the Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd share price today?

The Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is ₹6.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is 0 and -270.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is ₹16.91 and ₹43.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd?

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.21%, 3 Years at -54.65%, 1 Year at -29.69%, 6 Month at 49.80%, 3 Month at 35.59% and 1 Month at 34.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

