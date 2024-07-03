iifl-logo-icon 1
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Company Summary

23.28
(2.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Summary

Svarnim Trade Udyog Limited was registered on July 12, 1982. The Company is engaged in textile business. It trades entire range of fabrics. Its well established span in India for dealer network of wholesale business has made a big and successful foray into mega retail business. In long term, the demand for textile and clothing is on rise globally and the Indian market is in the forefront. Despite the weak sentiments, which the company have witnessed last year within India and globally, the Indian textile and clothing industry is expected to continue growing due to burgeoning domestic market and the opportunities in the global market. The textile unit has increased sales to direct brands and major retail chain stores in India and abroad, which should further improve quality, design and demand where the Company gets better realization.

