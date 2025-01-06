iifl-logo-icon 1
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.27
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.89

0.32

7.95

11.92

yoy growth (%)

175.1

-95.91

-33.31

34.78

Raw materials

-0.66

-0.19

-7.83

-11.77

As % of sales

74.37

60.89

98.46

98.74

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

10.44

17.38

0.81

0.51

Other costs

-3.73

-0.06

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

417.7

20.73

0.85

0.49

Operating profit

-3.59

0

-0.01

0.02

OPM

-402.52

0.98

-0.12

0.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-3.59

0

-0.01

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-29.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.59

0

-0.01

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.59

0

-0.01

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1,12,567.94

-131.54

-148.14

19.42

NPM

-402.52

0.98

-0.12

0.17

