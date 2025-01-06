Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.89
0.32
7.95
11.92
yoy growth (%)
175.1
-95.91
-33.31
34.78
Raw materials
-0.66
-0.19
-7.83
-11.77
As % of sales
74.37
60.89
98.46
98.74
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
10.44
17.38
0.81
0.51
Other costs
-3.73
-0.06
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
417.7
20.73
0.85
0.49
Operating profit
-3.59
0
-0.01
0.02
OPM
-402.52
0.98
-0.12
0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-3.59
0
-0.01
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-29.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.59
0
-0.01
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.59
0
-0.01
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-1,12,567.94
-131.54
-148.14
19.42
NPM
-402.52
0.98
-0.12
0.17
