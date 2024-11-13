iifl-logo-icon 1
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltd Board Meeting

22.8
(-5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:00:00 PM

Svarnim Trade Ud CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 5:00 P. M. at 3A Mangoe Lane 1st Floor Surana House Kolkata - 700 001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th November, 2024 at the Registered Of??ice of the Company situated at 3A, Mangoe Lane, 1st Floor Surana House, Kolkata - 700 001, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:45 P.M. has Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 27th August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered of>ice of the Company situated at 3A Mangoe Lane 1st Floor Surana House Kolkata West Bengal India 700 001 inter alia to Approve scheme of merger amalgamation arrangement and Composition of Scheme. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 27th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 3A, Mangoe Lane, 1st Floor Surana House, Kolkata - 700 001, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. inter alia has Considered and approved as per attachment. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 5:00 P. M. at 3A Mangoe Lane 1st Floor Surana House Kolkata - 700 001 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 12th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 3A, Mangoe Lane, 1st Floor Surana House, Kolkata - 700 001, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M. has Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 24th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 3A, Mangoe Lane, 1st Floor Surana House, Kolkata - 700 001, which commenced at 12:00 A.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M. has Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20243 Jun 2024
Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 2nd May, 2024 at 3A, Mangoe Lane, 1st Floor Surana House, Kolkata - 700 001, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 4:00 P. M. has appointed Ms. Priya Singh as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 2nd May, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Svarnim Trade Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 5th February 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 3A Mangoe Lane 1st Floor Surana House Kolkata - 700 001 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 5th February, 2024 at the Registered Of??ice of the Company situated at 3A, Mangoe Lane, 1st Floor Surana House, Kolkata - 700 001, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:50 P.M. has Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine month ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Auditors Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

