To the Members of SVC Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Finan cial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SVC Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity forthe year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and otherexplanatory information ("the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024, its loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Companyin accordance with the Code of Ethicsissued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants of India (ICAI)togetherwiththeethical requirements that are relevanttoour audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe thatthe audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basisforour audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements forthe financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report along with our description of how our audit addressed the matters.

Key audit matters Purpose Evaluation of uncertain financial liabilities Our audit procedure on evaluation of uncertain financial liabilities included As described in Note No. 15.1 to 15.6, Note No. 26 and Note No. 29, the Company has outstanding financial liabilities having book value of Rs. 5,588.99 lakhs as on 31.03.2024 towards Non-convertible debentures and loan from state financial institutions. • Obtained understanding of key uncertain financial liabilities and their status before various judicial authorities; Recovery petition filed by the lenders are pending before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT). The amount claimed in these petitions are much higher than the book value of the liabilities. The Management has approached these lenders for one-time settlement of these financial liabilities and is hopeful to close the matter by mutual agreement in due course, a reliable estimate cannot be made of the amount likely to be paid in satisfaction of these financial liabilities. • Read and analysed key correspondences between lenders and the Company regarding the uncertain financial liabilities; Meanwhile the State Financial Institution (PIICUP), has granted to the company One Time Settlement of its dues for an aggregate amount of Rs. 2,597 Lakhs payable within 12 months from 03.01.2024 along with 11% simple interest from that day to the date of payment of OTS amount. • Discussed with appropriate senior management and valuated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the uncertain financial liabilities; and • Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the negotiation by way of one-time settlement with lenders. • Obtained the OTS Policy granted by PIICUP, Read the key correspondences and traced the payments made in terms with the OTS policy of Rs. 678.92 Lakhs on 20.04.2024. Litigation matters Our audit procedures included and was not limited to the following: The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, claims, general legal proceedings and other eventualities arising in the regular course of business. • Assessing managements position through discussions with the in-house legal/tax team and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential toss. As at the year ended 31st March, 2024, the amounts involved are significant. The computation of a provision or contingent liability requires significant judgement by the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure. The provisbns and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims and the positions taken by the company. It involves significant judgement and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgements previously made by authorities. • Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year ended 31st March, 2024. • Roll out of enquiry letters to the Companys legal counsel (inter- nal/extemal) and study the responses received from them. Also verified that accounting/disclosure made by the Company are in accordance with the assessment of legal counsel. • Review of the disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements in this regard.

Information Otherthan the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report and the Annual Report, but does not include thefinancial statements and our auditors report thereon. The reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not coverthe other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that feet. We have nothing to report in this regard at this moment.

Managements Responsibility forthe Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company orto cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i)oftheAd, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disebsures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Ourconclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of ourauditoris report. However, future events orconditbns may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fairpresentatbn.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure aboutthe matter orwhen, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) oftheAct, based on ouraudit, we reportthat:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our aud it.

b) In our opinion, proper books ofaccount as required by law have been kept by the Company so faras it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books ofaccount.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in ouropinbn and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 15.1 to 15.6,26,29 and 32 to the financial statements;

ii. There are no foreseeable losses on any long-term contract including derivative contract as required under applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. According to records of the company, there are no amounts that are due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions oftheAct and rules made there under.

iv. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and also as represented by the management, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that Any funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company in any "Intermediaries", with the understanding, that the Intermediary shall, lend or invest on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee or security on its behalf.

Also no funds have been received by the company from any entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding that the company shall lend or invest in other entities on behalf ofthe Funding Party.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The Company has migrated to Tally Prime Edit Log from Old Visuals Trio ERP during middle of the year and is in the process of setting up necessary audit trailand its controls in its software regarding required audit trail. Consequently, we are unable to comment on above compliances during the year.

As required under Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) and Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Lega and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the members of SVC Industries Limited ("the Company") for the year ended 31st March 2024

To the best ofour information and according to the explanatbns provided to us by the Company and the books of account and record; examined by us in the normal course of audit, we reportthat

I) In respect of property, plant and equipment including investment property: -

(a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property

plant and equipment including investment property.

B) The Company not have any intangible assets hence reporting under is not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of assets covered under property, plant and equipment in a phasec manner, which in our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and th? nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed under the head of Property, Plant and Equipment and investment property in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except following property which is pending for registration or account of govern ment procedu res:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Land at Vil. Bhadawal Khasra No.211 1,336.68 Lakhs Mr. H Krishnamurthy Ex - Director 30 Years Originally, agricultural land admeasuring 26.08 acres was purchased in the name of Mr. Suresh Chaturvedi, Mr Mahesh Chaturvedi and Mr. H. Krishnamurthy, to comply with the then existing law of land, to start the business. The Company have applied at appropriate authority to change the land possessbn in the name ofthe Company, which is under procedure. Land at Vil. Bhadawal Khasra N0.218&225 1136.76 Lakhs Mr. Suresh V Chaturvedi Promoter Director 30 Years Land at Vil. Bhadawal Khasra No.224 1332.30 Lakhs Mr. Mahesh V Chaturvedi Relative of Promoter Director 30 Years

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including its investment property during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during theyearorare pending againstthe Company as at 31st March, 2024 under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder.

ii) According to the informatbn and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company:

(a) physical verification of inventory was conducted by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed.

(b) there is no any requirement of filing of quarterly returns and statements with banks and financial institutbns therefore the clause(ii)(b) ofthe order is not applicable.

iii) The company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans and advances in the nature of interest ffee/interest bound unsecured loans repayable on demands with no schedule repayment date stipulated to companies, firms, related parties and other parties out of its own free reserves and surpluses.

(a)

(A) The Company not have subsidiary or associate hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) is not applicable.

(B) The Company has provided bans to related parties of aggregate amount of Rs. 37.82 Lakhs during the year and balance outstanding of Rs. 289.76 Lakhs at the balance sheet date in respectto such bans.

(b) According to management of the company investments made, guarantees provided, security given and interest free on demand loans granted to related and other parties are prima facie not prejudicial to the company.

(c) Loans and advances, in nature of loans being repayable on demand or without specifying any period or period of repayment, granted by thecompany to related and other parties have no overdue amount outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(d) There is no overdue a mount in respect of bans granted to such parties.

(e) No loan, mentioned herein above, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given earlier to the same parties.

(f) Interest free loans aggregating to Rs 289.76 Lakhs, equivalent to 99.99% of loans and advances has been provided to related parties as defined in section 2(76) of the Act being repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repaymenl

iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans and making investments, as applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantees and securities.

v) The company has not accepted any deposit from public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76orany other relevant provisions of theAct and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) Maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act as prescribed by the Central Government is not applicable to the Company as the Company is yetto start commercial production.

vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) The amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of custom, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the statutory dues that has not been deposited by the company on account of disputes a re as follow:

Name of Statue Nature of dues/ taxes Amount demanded (Rs in lakh) Amount paid/ refund adjusted (Rs. In lakh) Financial year to which relate Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Act UP VAT 0.82 - 2007-08 Appellate Tribunal, Agra Sales Tax Act UP VAT 1.81 - 2008-09 Appellate Tribunal, Agra EPF Act Demurrage 20.08 - 1995-96 2003-04 Allahabad High Court Income Tax Act Demand u/s 143(1) 2,266.64 - 2018-19 to 2021-22 CIT (A)-54, Mumbai

viii) The company has no transactions representing unrecorded income which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the IncomeTaxAct 1961.

ix)

(a) Due to non-commencement of commercial operations for more than a decade causing non-servicing of its debts, the Company has defaulted on the dues of State Bank of India (NCDofRs. 15.00 Crore),Canara Bank(NCDofRs. 14.72 Crore)&PICUP (Loan of Rs. 26.17 Crore)foraggregateamountofRs.55.89Crore. Company is in negotiations for settlementoftheirdues.

(b) Thecompany has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank orfinandal institution or govern mentor government authority.

(c) During the year the Company has not obtained any short term or long term loans from bank and financial institutions. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) & 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The company not have any subsidiary or associates; Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) & 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

*)

(a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares orfully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi)

(a) No material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit a nd Auditors) Ru les, 2014 with the Centra I Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

xii) The company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii) All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv)

(a) Thecompany has adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and natureof its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports ofthe year under audit, issued to the company during the year till date.

xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii) The company, has incuned cash losses of Rs. 47.19 Lakhs during the financial year and Rs. 56.51 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) The statutory auditors of the company has not resigned during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) ofthe Order is not applicable.

xix) Based on thefinandal ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, nothing has come to our attention, which caused us to believe that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) There are no requirement to spent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) u/s 135 of the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & 3(xx)(b) ofthe order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) underReporton Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of SVC Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 ofthe Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of SVC Industries Limited (the "Company") as at 31 st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilityforlntemal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India" (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference tofina ncial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement ofthe financial statements, whether due to fraud orerror.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation ofthe financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures ofthe company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors ofthe company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition ofthe companys assets thatcould have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation ofthe internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered accountants of India.