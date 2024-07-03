Summary

SVC Industries Ltd (Formerly known as SVC Superchem Ltd (SVCL) was incorporated on August 29, 1989 led by Promoter, Mr. Suresh Chaturvedi. The Company had set up a PTA plant at village Chhata in district Mathura in the State of UP. The plant, after successful trial run, was put under shut down since September 2000 due to various reasons beyond control of the Company. The Company abandoned its PTA project in 2018 and is utilizing its infrastructure for some new industry as advised by international consultants EY. The Company with a few other partners had set up a new special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the name of M/s. Nandavan Mega Food Park Private Limited for setting up a Mega Food Park on its existing land. The company which was earlier engaged in trading in steels and chemicals like benzoplast, acetone, pine oil, toluene, benzene, phenol, etc, had discontinued the trading activities in Jul.94 to concentrate on its PTA project.SVCL has a technical collaboration with Tecmor, the US. The company is implementing a project to manufacture 1.2 lac tpa purified terephthalic acid (PTA) at Chhata (Mathura district), Uttar Pradesh. It has issued FCDs, aggregating Rs 216 cr, to finance the PTA project. Trial test has been commenced. The company proposes to set up facilities for petro products which will have synergy with the existing PTA project. Due to the delay in the approved and sanctioned release of the required funds, continuous operations could not be sustained resulting in vario

