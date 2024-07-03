SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.28
Prev. Close₹4.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.05
Day's High₹4.38
Day's Low₹4.2
52 Week's High₹6.7
52 Week's Low₹2.88
Book Value₹16.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
161.86
161.86
161.86
161.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
107.75
109.94
112.43
115.09
Net Worth
269.61
271.8
274.29
276.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.45
0.13
0
0
yoy growth (%)
239.11
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.65
-0.35
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.45
-2.9
-0.28
0
Depreciation
-1.92
-1.95
-0.06
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.41
3.9
-6.06
1.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
239.11
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-44.38
17.46
0
0
EBIT growth
-15.73
906.43
0
0
Net profit growth
66.51
906.43
-28,91,00,100
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.11
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.11
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.32
1.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Suresh V Chaturvedi
Independent Director
S C Rustogi
Non Executive Director
Advait Suresh Chaturvedi
Non Executive Director
Ambuj Suresh Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Sonal Waghela
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vrushali Darji
Independent Director
Anoop Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SVC Industries Ltd
Summary
SVC Industries Ltd (Formerly known as SVC Superchem Ltd (SVCL) was incorporated on August 29, 1989 led by Promoter, Mr. Suresh Chaturvedi. The Company had set up a PTA plant at village Chhata in district Mathura in the State of UP. The plant, after successful trial run, was put under shut down since September 2000 due to various reasons beyond control of the Company. The Company abandoned its PTA project in 2018 and is utilizing its infrastructure for some new industry as advised by international consultants EY. The Company with a few other partners had set up a new special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the name of M/s. Nandavan Mega Food Park Private Limited for setting up a Mega Food Park on its existing land. The company which was earlier engaged in trading in steels and chemicals like benzoplast, acetone, pine oil, toluene, benzene, phenol, etc, had discontinued the trading activities in Jul.94 to concentrate on its PTA project.SVCL has a technical collaboration with Tecmor, the US. The company is implementing a project to manufacture 1.2 lac tpa purified terephthalic acid (PTA) at Chhata (Mathura district), Uttar Pradesh. It has issued FCDs, aggregating Rs 216 cr, to finance the PTA project. Trial test has been commenced. The company proposes to set up facilities for petro products which will have synergy with the existing PTA project. Due to the delay in the approved and sanctioned release of the required funds, continuous operations could not be sustained resulting in vario
The SVC Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SVC Industries Ltd is ₹68.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SVC Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SVC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SVC Industries Ltd is ₹2.88 and ₹6.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SVC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.82%, 3 Years at -23.10%, 1 Year at 10.88%, 6 Month at 3.21%, 3 Month at -21.58% and 1 Month at -14.69%.
