SVC Industries Ltd Share Price

4.21
(0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.28
  • Day's High4.38
  • 52 Wk High6.7
  • Prev. Close4.18
  • Day's Low4.2
  • 52 Wk Low 2.88
  • Turnover (lac)5.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SVC Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.28

Prev. Close

4.18

Turnover(Lac.)

5.05

Day's High

4.38

Day's Low

4.2

52 Week's High

6.7

52 Week's Low

2.88

Book Value

16.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SVC Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SVC Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SVC Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 52.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SVC Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

161.86

161.86

161.86

161.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

107.75

109.94

112.43

115.09

Net Worth

269.61

271.8

274.29

276.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.45

0.13

0

0

yoy growth (%)

239.11

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.65

-0.35

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.45

-2.9

-0.28

0

Depreciation

-1.92

-1.95

-0.06

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.41

3.9

-6.06

1.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

239.11

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-44.38

17.46

0

0

EBIT growth

-15.73

906.43

0

0

Net profit growth

66.51

906.43

-28,91,00,100

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.11

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.11

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.32

1.88

SVC Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SVC Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Suresh V Chaturvedi

Independent Director

S C Rustogi

Non Executive Director

Advait Suresh Chaturvedi

Non Executive Director

Ambuj Suresh Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Sonal Waghela

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vrushali Darji

Independent Director

Anoop Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SVC Industries Ltd

Summary

SVC Industries Ltd (Formerly known as SVC Superchem Ltd (SVCL) was incorporated on August 29, 1989 led by Promoter, Mr. Suresh Chaturvedi. The Company had set up a PTA plant at village Chhata in district Mathura in the State of UP. The plant, after successful trial run, was put under shut down since September 2000 due to various reasons beyond control of the Company. The Company abandoned its PTA project in 2018 and is utilizing its infrastructure for some new industry as advised by international consultants EY. The Company with a few other partners had set up a new special purpose vehicle (SPV) in the name of M/s. Nandavan Mega Food Park Private Limited for setting up a Mega Food Park on its existing land. The company which was earlier engaged in trading in steels and chemicals like benzoplast, acetone, pine oil, toluene, benzene, phenol, etc, had discontinued the trading activities in Jul.94 to concentrate on its PTA project.SVCL has a technical collaboration with Tecmor, the US. The company is implementing a project to manufacture 1.2 lac tpa purified terephthalic acid (PTA) at Chhata (Mathura district), Uttar Pradesh. It has issued FCDs, aggregating Rs 216 cr, to finance the PTA project. Trial test has been commenced. The company proposes to set up facilities for petro products which will have synergy with the existing PTA project. Due to the delay in the approved and sanctioned release of the required funds, continuous operations could not be sustained resulting in vario
Company FAQs

What is the SVC Industries Ltd share price today?

The SVC Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of SVC Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SVC Industries Ltd is ₹68.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SVC Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SVC Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SVC Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SVC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SVC Industries Ltd is ₹2.88 and ₹6.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SVC Industries Ltd?

SVC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.82%, 3 Years at -23.10%, 1 Year at 10.88%, 6 Month at 3.21%, 3 Month at -21.58% and 1 Month at -14.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SVC Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SVC Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.71 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 52.26 %

