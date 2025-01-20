Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,202.76
EBIT margin
-2,706.08
Net profit margin
-2,718.06
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.18
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-0.3
Book value per share
17.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.33
P/CEPS
-4.35
P/B
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
-197.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
Net debt / equity
0.61
Net debt / op. profit
-132.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
Employee costs
-601.19
Other costs
-701.56
