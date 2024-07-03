iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

4.28
(-0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019

Gross Sales

0.09

0.07

0.01

0.04

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.09

0.07

0.01

0.04

0.04

Other Operating Income

0.01

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.26

0.02

Total Income

0.1

0.07

0.01

0.29

0.06

Total Expenditure

0.15

0.45

0.27

0.39

0.32

PBIDT

-0.06

-0.38

-0.26

-0.09

-0.26

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.06

-0.38

-0.26

-0.09

-0.26

Depreciation

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.5

0.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.54

-0.86

-0.74

-0.59

-0.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.54

-0.86

-0.74

-0.59

-0.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.02

0.26

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.54

-0.86

-0.74

-0.61

-1.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

161.86

161.86

161.86

161.86

161.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-66.66

-542.85

-2,600

-225

-650

PBDTM(%)

-66.66

-542.85

-2,600

-225

-650

PATM(%)

-600

-1,228.57

-7,400

-1,475

-1,900

