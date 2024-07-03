SVC Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
Gross Sales
0.09
0.07
0.01
0.04
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.09
0.07
0.01
0.04
0.04
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.26
0.02
Total Income
0.1
0.07
0.01
0.29
0.06
Total Expenditure
0.15
0.45
0.27
0.39
0.32
PBIDT
-0.06
-0.38
-0.26
-0.09
-0.26
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.06
-0.38
-0.26
-0.09
-0.26
Depreciation
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.5
0.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.54
-0.86
-0.74
-0.59
-0.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.54
-0.86
-0.74
-0.59
-0.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.02
0.26
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.54
-0.86
-0.74
-0.61
-1.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
161.86
161.86
161.86
161.86
161.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-66.66
-542.85
-2,600
-225
-650
PBDTM(%)
-66.66
-542.85
-2,600
-225
-650
PATM(%)
-600
-1,228.57
-7,400
-1,475
-1,900
