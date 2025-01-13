SVC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
161.86
161.86
161.86
161.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
107.75
109.94
112.43
115.09
Net Worth
269.61
271.8
274.29
276.95
Minority Interest
Debt
175.39
174.43
173.25
172.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
445
446.23
447.54
449.49
Fixed Assets
424.99
426.92
428.76
430.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.88
19.15
18.7
18.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
7.97
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.19
0.2
0.24
Debtor Days
191.34
Other Current Assets
20.67
20.11
19.82
19.68
Sundry Creditors
-0.41
-0.68
-0.69
-0.21
Creditor Days
167.43
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.47
-0.63
-0.92
Cash
0.13
0.14
0.07
0.03
Total Assets
445
446.22
447.54
449.51
