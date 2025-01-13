iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SVC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

4.25
(-0.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SVC Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

161.86

161.86

161.86

161.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

107.75

109.94

112.43

115.09

Net Worth

269.61

271.8

274.29

276.95

Minority Interest

Debt

175.39

174.43

173.25

172.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

445

446.23

447.54

449.49

Fixed Assets

424.99

426.92

428.76

430.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.88

19.15

18.7

18.8

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

7.97

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.19

0.2

0.24

Debtor Days

191.34

Other Current Assets

20.67

20.11

19.82

19.68

Sundry Creditors

-0.41

-0.68

-0.69

-0.21

Creditor Days

167.43

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.47

-0.63

-0.92

Cash

0.13

0.14

0.07

0.03

Total Assets

445

446.22

447.54

449.51

SVC Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SVC Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.