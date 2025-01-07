Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.45
0.13
0
0
yoy growth (%)
239.11
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.65
-0.35
0
As % of sales
120.9
483.18
0
0
Other costs
-0.61
-0.76
-0.73
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
134.42
563.85
0
0
Operating profit
-0.71
-1.27
-1.08
0
OPM
-155.32
-947.03
0
0
Depreciation
-1.92
-1.95
-0.06
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.32
0.85
0
Profit before tax
-2.45
-2.9
-0.28
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.45
-2.9
-0.28
0
Exceptional items
-2.39
0
0
1E
Net profit
-4.84
-2.9
-0.28
1E
yoy growth (%)
66.51
906.43
-28,91,00,100
0
NPM
-1,058.27
-2,155.25
0
0

