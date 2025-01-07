iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.28
(-0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.45

0.13

0

0

yoy growth (%)

239.11

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.65

-0.35

0

As % of sales

120.9

483.18

0

0

Other costs

-0.61

-0.76

-0.73

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

134.42

563.85

0

0

Operating profit

-0.71

-1.27

-1.08

0

OPM

-155.32

-947.03

0

0

Depreciation

-1.92

-1.95

-0.06

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.32

0.85

0

Profit before tax

-2.45

-2.9

-0.28

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.45

-2.9

-0.28

0

Exceptional items

-2.39

0

0

1E

Net profit

-4.84

-2.9

-0.28

1E

yoy growth (%)

66.51

906.43

-28,91,00,100

0

NPM

-1,058.27

-2,155.25

0

0

