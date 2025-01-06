iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.3
(2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

SVC Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.45

-2.9

-0.28

0

Depreciation

-1.92

-1.95

-0.06

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.41

3.9

-6.06

1.67

Other operating items

Operating

-3.96

-0.96

-6.4

1.67

Capital expenditure

-3.16

-57.58

114.32

378.88

Free cash flow

-7.12

-58.54

107.91

380.55

Equity raised

239.87

283.84

332.7

337.79

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

21.95

3.63

306.11

848.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

254.7

228.95

746.72

1,566.42

