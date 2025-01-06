SVC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.45
-2.9
-0.28
0
Depreciation
-1.92
-1.95
-0.06
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.41
3.9
-6.06
1.67
Other operating items
Operating
-3.96
-0.96
-6.4
1.67
Capital expenditure
-3.16
-57.58
114.32
378.88
Free cash flow
-7.12
-58.54
107.91
380.55
Equity raised
239.87
283.84
332.7
337.79
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
21.95
3.63
306.11
848.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
254.7
228.95
746.72
1,566.42
