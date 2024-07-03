SVC Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
0.04
0.07
0.04
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.07
0.04
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.28
0.06
1.82
Total Income
0.08
0.35
0.1
1.82
Total Expenditure
0.72
0.7
35.02
1.26
PBIDT
-0.64
-0.35
-34.92
0.56
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.64
-0.35
-34.92
0.56
Depreciation
0.96
1
1.84
1.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.6
-1.35
-36.76
-1.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.6
-1.35
-36.76
-1.39
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.28
0.28
-34.02
1.79
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.32
-1.63
-2.73
-3.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.08
0
-0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
161.86
161.86
161.86
161.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,600
-500
-87,300
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4,000
-1,928.57
-91,900
0
