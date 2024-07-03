iifl-logo-icon 1
SVC Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

4.12
(-2.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

0.04

0.07

0.04

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.04

0.07

0.04

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.28

0.06

1.82

Total Income

0.08

0.35

0.1

1.82

Total Expenditure

0.72

0.7

35.02

1.26

PBIDT

-0.64

-0.35

-34.92

0.56

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.64

-0.35

-34.92

0.56

Depreciation

0.96

1

1.84

1.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.6

-1.35

-36.76

-1.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.6

-1.35

-36.76

-1.39

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.28

0.28

-34.02

1.79

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.32

-1.63

-2.73

-3.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.08

0

-0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

161.86

161.86

161.86

161.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,600

-500

-87,300

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4,000

-1,928.57

-91,900

0

