|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SVC INDUSTRIES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 The Board considered and approved the following, inter alia to include; i) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and Independent Auditors Review Report required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ii) Approval of change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company from Link Intime India Private Limited to Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt Ltd. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|SVC INDUSTRIES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Independent Auditors Review Report required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with other matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024) As per Regulation 33(2)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Mr. Ambuj Chaturvedi, Director of the Company was authorized to sign the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Enclosed is a certified copy of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 25, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|SVC INDUSTRIES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday 25/05/2024 at 02.00 p.m. is postponed to Monday, 27/05/2024 at 02.30 p.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SVC INDUSTRIES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 9th February 2024 at 5th Floor OIA House 470 Cardinal Gracious Road Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400 099 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 14/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/02/2024 has been revised to 14/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) i) Audited Financial statements for the quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2023 and Independent Auditors Review Report required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ii) Appointment of Mrs. Jyoti Darade as Company Secretary and designated her as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and Compliance Officer of the Company pursuant to Regulation 6 of listing regulations with effect from Feb. 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
