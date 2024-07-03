SVS Ventures Ltd Summary

SVS Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Hetarth Software Solutions Private Limited on December 21, 2015 under the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Hetarth Software Solutions Private Limited to EPL Life Science Private Limited on December 02, 2021. Again, name of the Company changed from EPL Life Science Private Limited to SVS Ventures Private Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on March 02, 2022. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Company on May 10, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company changed to SVS Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 03, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.The Company and the Erstwhile Proprietary Firm are involved in the business of construction and real estate development, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Companys projects are broadly classified as Residential Projects and Commercial Projects, which are currently located in Ahmedabad region at Gujarat. The residential projects cover Bungalows and Villas, whereas commercial projects include construction of commercial offices and shop.Currently, this business focuses on residential villas and apartment development projects, which cater to middle income and high income group. Their residential villas and apartments portfolio consists of various types of accommodation of varying sizes. Besides, residential buildings and villas are designed with a variety of amenities such as security systems, sports and recreational facilities, play areas and electricity back-up. With this business takeover, Company has developed versatile projects by focusing on innovative architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. These projects currently continue catering to the middle income and high income group. The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023 by raising Rs. 11.24 crores through Fresh Issue.