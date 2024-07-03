iifl-logo-icon 1
SVS Ventures Ltd Share Price

11.67
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.68
  • Day's High11.68
  • 52 Wk High19.95
  • Prev. Close11.9
  • Day's Low11.67
  • 52 Wk Low 7.03
  • Turnover (lac)2.8
  • P/E297.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.52
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.92
  • Div. Yield0
SVS Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

11.68

Prev. Close

11.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2.8

Day's High

11.68

Day's Low

11.67

52 Week's High

19.95

52 Week's Low

7.03

Book Value

15.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.92

P/E

297.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

SVS Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SVS Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SVS Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.07%

Non-Promoter- 1.52%

Institutions: 1.51%

Non-Institutions: 77.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SVS Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.35

21.35

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.79

11.7

0.03

0.8

Net Worth

33.14

33.05

0.04

0.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

SVS Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

259.8

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

239.65

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

459.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

172.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

668.35

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SVS Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

SHASHIKANT VEDPRAKASH SHARMA

Director

Sunny Sharma

Independent Director

Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel.

Independent Director

Chinu Kalal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanchita Ojha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SVS Ventures Ltd

Summary

SVS Ventures Limited was originally incorporated as Hetarth Software Solutions Private Limited on December 21, 2015 under the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Hetarth Software Solutions Private Limited to EPL Life Science Private Limited on December 02, 2021. Again, name of the Company changed from EPL Life Science Private Limited to SVS Ventures Private Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on March 02, 2022. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Company on May 10, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company changed to SVS Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 03, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.The Company and the Erstwhile Proprietary Firm are involved in the business of construction and real estate development, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Companys projects are broadly classified as Residential Projects and Commercial Projects, which are currently located in Ahmedabad region at Gujarat. The residential projects cover Bungalows and Villas, whereas commercial projects include construction of commercial offices and shop.Currently, this business focuses on residential villas and apartment development projects, which cater to middle income and high income group. Their residential villas and apartments portfolio consists
Company FAQs

What is the SVS Ventures Ltd share price today?

The SVS Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of SVS Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SVS Ventures Ltd is ₹24.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SVS Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SVS Ventures Ltd is 297.5 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SVS Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SVS Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SVS Ventures Ltd is ₹7.03 and ₹19.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SVS Ventures Ltd?

SVS Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 27.55%, 6 Month at 8.97%, 3 Month at -37.04% and 1 Month at 3.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SVS Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SVS Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.08 %
Institutions - 1.52 %
Public - 77.41 %

