|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SVS Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly find the enclosed disclosure Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|SVS Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors report thereon for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.