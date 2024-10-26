SVS Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Statutory Auditors report thereon for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)