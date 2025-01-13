SVS Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.35
21.35
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.79
11.7
0.03
0.8
Net Worth
33.14
33.05
0.04
0.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.47
0.11
6.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.15
33.52
0.15
7.27
Fixed Assets
2.62
2.67
0
1.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
30.36
30.74
0.15
5.28
Inventories
3.41
3.41
0
7.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.79
4.26
0.18
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
26.63
25.8
0.01
1.64
Sundry Creditors
-1.3
-1.1
0
-3.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-1.63
-0.04
-0.53
Cash
0.15
0.11
0
0.65
Total Assets
33.13
33.52
0.15
7.27
