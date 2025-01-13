iifl-logo-icon 1
SVS Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

11.45
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.35

21.35

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.79

11.7

0.03

0.8

Net Worth

33.14

33.05

0.04

0.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.47

0.11

6.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.15

33.52

0.15

7.27

Fixed Assets

2.62

2.67

0

1.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

30.36

30.74

0.15

5.28

Inventories

3.41

3.41

0

7.81

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.79

4.26

0.18

0.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

26.63

25.8

0.01

1.64

Sundry Creditors

-1.3

-1.1

0

-3.84

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-1.63

-0.04

-0.53

Cash

0.15

0.11

0

0.65

Total Assets

33.13

33.52

0.15

7.27

