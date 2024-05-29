TO THE MEBERS OF

SWADESHI INDUSTRIES AND LEASING LTD.

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of SWADESHI INDUSTRIES & LEASING LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial results. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (hereinafter referred as “other information”)

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and/or conclusions thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of state of affairs (financial position), Profit or loss (financial Performance including other comprehensive income), change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of the accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(1) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concem basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosure in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentations, structure and content of the financial results, including the disclosers, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transaction and events in a manner that achieves fair presentations.

? Materiality is the magnitude at misstatements in the Statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (1) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure- A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure- B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

ii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b)The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on such audit procedures, we have obtained reasonable and appropriate evidence, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (1) and (11) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company, hence Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on examination, which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

For GC AS & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN 327601E CA Parag Gudhka Partner M No. 143380 UDIN: 24143380BKCKEG6398 Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure ‘A

The Annexure referred toin paragraph 1 of Our Report on “Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements”. We report that: The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of SWADESHI INDUSTRIES & LEASING LIMITED for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

(1) (a) (A) As per information and explanation given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property plant and equipment;

(B) As per information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any Intangible asset hence this point is not applicable to the company;

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, physical verification of Property Plant and equipment has been conducted at regular interval in a year by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed during the course of verification;

(c) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered documents provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings, (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (1)(d) of para 3 of this order is not applicable to the company;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (i)(e) of para 3 of this order is not applicable to the company;

(ii) (a) As per information and explanation given to us, as at the year ended 31.03.2024, the company does not have inventory hence physical verification of inventory is not applicable to the company;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any working capital loan from financial institutions exceeding Rs. 5

Crores on the basis of security of current assets during the period covered by this report. Accordingly, the provisions of sub-clause (11)(b) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(iii) a.(A) During the year the Company has given loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates which are according to the main objects of the business of the company. Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 Clause (111) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular. The loans are granted on a long term basis, where the party to whom advance is made is repayable along with interest, wherever applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us there is no loan overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment;

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable in respect of loans, advances, guarantees and securities so given;

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted public deposits and the provision of section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company;

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not liable to maintain cost records as prescribed under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013;

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income-tax and any other applicable statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than stx months from the date, they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above, which has been deposited on account of dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any loans and borrowings from any financial institution, bank, government or debenture holders, thus there arises no question of default in repayment;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans and thus there arise no question to divert such loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis and thus there arise no question to utilise the same for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does have not any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Thus, there arise question to take fund from any persons or entities to meet their obligation. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (1x)(e) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of sub- clause (x)(a) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, provisions of sub- clause (x)(b) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) According to the Information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of sub- clause (xii) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Non- Banking Financial Company and is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (xvi) (c) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (xvi) (d) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the year covered by this report and also in the immediately preceding year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of sub-clause (xx) of para 3 of the order are not applicable.

Annexure ‘B

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Report _on_the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as at end for the year ended 31st March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of SWADESHI INDUSTRIES & LEASING LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as “Company”), as of that date.

Managements Responsibility tor the Internal Financial Controls

The respective management of the company, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fraud and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained for the company to which we are independent auditors is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: - (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and the receipt and expenditures of the Company are being only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and could not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the nsk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may became inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company, have, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on “the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.