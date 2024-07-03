Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹2.92
Prev. Close₹2.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.92
Day's Low₹2.92
52 Week's High₹2.92
52 Week's Low₹1.91
Book Value₹7.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.82
10.82
10.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.88
-2.82
-2.72
-1.86
Net Worth
7.94
8
8.1
8.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.14
1.16
7.36
25.8
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
-84.15
-71.46
5,084.83
Raw materials
-1.1
-1.11
-7.29
-25.67
As % of sales
96.55
95.25
99.01
99.48
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.14
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.68
-0.18
-0.24
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
0
-0.59
0.64
-0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.71
-84.15
-71.46
5,084.83
Op profit growth
257.14
-24.31
-20.55
38.53
EBIT growth
273.02
-24.28
-278.02
-15.13
Net profit growth
272.58
-24.04
-417.4
-8.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishna Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Indira Dhariwal
Independent Director
Nitin Kumar Radheshyam Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
Summary
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on September 30, 1974 at Calcutta as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st October, 1983. It is engaged in the business of Trading in Textiles. In addition, the company is a partner in M/S Park View Developer and M/S Park View Developer is engaged in construction activity.In 2011-12, there was a change in management control of the Company, wherein Chin Infotech Private Limited took over Promoters stake in the Company through Share Purchase Agreement dated November 9, 2011 and Open Offer to the Shareholders of the Company under Regulation 3&4 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹3.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is 0 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹1.91 and ₹2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.32%, 3 Years at 37.23%, 1 Year at 60.44%, 6 Month at 26.41%, 3 Month at 9.77% and 1 Month at 4.66%.
