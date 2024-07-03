Summary

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on September 30, 1974 at Calcutta as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st October, 1983. It is engaged in the business of Trading in Textiles. In addition, the company is a partner in M/S Park View Developer and M/S Park View Developer is engaged in construction activity.In 2011-12, there was a change in management control of the Company, wherein Chin Infotech Private Limited took over Promoters stake in the Company through Share Purchase Agreement dated November 9, 2011 and Open Offer to the Shareholders of the Company under Regulation 3&4 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

