Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Share Price

2.92
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.92
  • Day's High2.92
  • 52 Wk High2.92
  • Prev. Close2.92
  • Day's Low2.92
  • 52 Wk Low 1.91
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.16
  • Div. Yield0
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.92

Prev. Close

2.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

2.92

Day's Low

2.92

52 Week's High

2.92

52 Week's Low

1.91

Book Value

7.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

10.82

10.82

10.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.88

-2.82

-2.72

-1.86

Net Worth

7.94

8

8.1

8.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.14

1.16

7.36

25.8

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

-84.15

-71.46

5,084.83

Raw materials

-1.1

-1.11

-7.29

-25.67

As % of sales

96.55

95.25

99.01

99.48

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.14

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.68

-0.18

-0.24

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

0

-0.59

0.64

-0.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.71

-84.15

-71.46

5,084.83

Op profit growth

257.14

-24.31

-20.55

38.53

EBIT growth

273.02

-24.28

-278.02

-15.13

Net profit growth

272.58

-24.04

-417.4

-8.75

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishna Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Indira Dhariwal

Independent Director

Nitin Kumar Radheshyam Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

Summary

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on September 30, 1974 at Calcutta as a Private Limited Company and converted into a Public Limited Company on 31st October, 1983. It is engaged in the business of Trading in Textiles. In addition, the company is a partner in M/S Park View Developer and M/S Park View Developer is engaged in construction activity.In 2011-12, there was a change in management control of the Company, wherein Chin Infotech Private Limited took over Promoters stake in the Company through Share Purchase Agreement dated November 9, 2011 and Open Offer to the Shareholders of the Company under Regulation 3&4 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
Company FAQs

What is the Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹3.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is 0 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is ₹1.91 and ₹2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd?

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.32%, 3 Years at 37.23%, 1 Year at 60.44%, 6 Month at 26.41%, 3 Month at 9.77% and 1 Month at 4.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.02 %

