iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

2.92
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.82

10.82

10.82

10.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.88

-2.82

-2.72

-1.86

Net Worth

7.94

8

8.1

8.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.01

0.05

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

7.95

8.02

8.16

9.06

Fixed Assets

3.53

3.54

3.54

3.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

1.42

2.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Networking Capital

4.32

4.38

3.11

2.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.13

0.91

0.16

0.42

Debtor Days

133.66

Other Current Assets

5.7

4.34

3.4

3.31

Sundry Creditors

-1.46

-0.78

-0.39

-1.03

Creditor Days

327.8

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.09

-0.06

-0.08

Cash

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.1

Total Assets

7.94

8.02

8.16

9.07

Swadeshi Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.