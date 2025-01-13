Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.82
10.82
10.82
10.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.88
-2.82
-2.72
-1.86
Net Worth
7.94
8
8.1
8.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.01
0.05
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
7.95
8.02
8.16
9.06
Fixed Assets
3.53
3.54
3.54
3.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.42
2.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Networking Capital
4.32
4.38
3.11
2.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.13
0.91
0.16
0.42
Debtor Days
133.66
Other Current Assets
5.7
4.34
3.4
3.31
Sundry Creditors
-1.46
-0.78
-0.39
-1.03
Creditor Days
327.8
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.09
-0.06
-0.08
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.1
Total Assets
7.94
8.02
8.16
9.07
