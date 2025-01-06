Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.14
1.16
7.36
25.8
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
-84.15
-71.46
5,084.83
Raw materials
-1.1
-1.11
-7.29
-25.67
As % of sales
96.55
95.25
99.01
99.48
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.14
-0.13
As % of sales
5.23
6.26
1.91
0.53
Other costs
-0.72
-0.19
-0.2
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.13
16.35
2.8
1.31
Operating profit
-0.74
-0.2
-0.27
-0.34
OPM
-64.91
-17.86
-3.73
-1.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.06
0.03
0.03
0.48
Profit before tax
-0.68
-0.18
-0.24
0.12
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
0.8
-0.31
0.59
-30.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.68
-0.18
-0.24
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.68
-0.18
-0.24
0.07
yoy growth (%)
272.58
-24.04
-417.4
-8.75
NPM
-60.03
-15.83
-3.3
0.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.