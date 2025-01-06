iifl-logo-icon 1
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.92
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.14

1.16

7.36

25.8

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

-84.15

-71.46

5,084.83

Raw materials

-1.1

-1.11

-7.29

-25.67

As % of sales

96.55

95.25

99.01

99.48

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.14

-0.13

As % of sales

5.23

6.26

1.91

0.53

Other costs

-0.72

-0.19

-0.2

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.13

16.35

2.8

1.31

Operating profit

-0.74

-0.2

-0.27

-0.34

OPM

-64.91

-17.86

-3.73

-1.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.06

0.03

0.03

0.48

Profit before tax

-0.68

-0.18

-0.24

0.12

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0.8

-0.31

0.59

-30.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.68

-0.18

-0.24

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.68

-0.18

-0.24

0.07

yoy growth (%)

272.58

-24.04

-417.4

-8.75

NPM

-60.03

-15.83

-3.3

0.29

