Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure 3

Textile Industry is one of the leading industries in the world. It is one of the key and main sectors of Indias manufacturing segment as it contributes significantly to the economy in terms of employment generation and revenue.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

The future for the Indian textile industry looks promising, buoyed by both strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. With consumerism and disposable income on the rise, the retail sector has experienced a rapid growth in the past decade. The employment generation looms to better quality technology looms and improved quality of processing industry. However, there are several challenges ahead for the textile industry for enhancing its competitive strength and global positioning in terms of inflexible Labour laws and poor infrastructure etc which will have to be addressed to sustain the growth momentum of the Country.

OUTLOOK

In textiles, your company future growth is quite stable and the outlook of the Company will remain positive RISK AND CONCERN

Indian textile industry in India face many risks which were in the short term, will moderate growth Inflation, high interest rates, depreciating rupees, delays in policy initiatives to boost investments and capital flows.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

DISCUSSIONON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONALPERFORMANCE

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended 31.03.2023 For the year ended 31.03.2022 Revenue from Operations 72.73 33.99 Profit before Depreciation & Amortization -9.58 -86.35 Depreciation & Amortization 0.40 0.49 Profit / (Loss) before taxation -9.97 -86.84 Provision for taxation (incl. deferred tax) 0.00 0.00 Profit/ (Loss) for the year carried to Balance Sheet -9.97 -86.84