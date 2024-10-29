|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Result Financial Result for Sep. 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Result of 4th Quarter ended and Financial Year Ended 31.3.2024 Result - Financial Results For March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Outcomes of Board meeting for appointment of statutory Auditor
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve iINTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORAND SALE OF UNDERTAKING 1.the Board on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has recommended the Appointment of M/s. D G S M & Co. as Statutory Auditor to fill casual vacancy caused by the Resignation of M/s. Harish Hegde & Co (FRN: 128540W) Chartered Accountants.2.Sale of undertaking Under Section 180 (1) (A) of the Companies Act,2013 situated at Pali, Rajashtan, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.3.Approved notice of the Postal Ballot for obtaining approval of the Shareholders of the Company the above agenda items.4.Fixed the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for voting on the resolution(s) proposed to be passed through Postal Ballot as Friday, 16th February, 2024. The Board on Recommendations of Audit Committee has recommended the appointment of M/s D G S M & CO. as Statutory Auditor to fill the casual vacancy caused by the Resignation of M/s Harish Hegde & Co.(FRN:128540W) chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly result BM Notice published in newspaper FE and Mumbai Mitra (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Intimation regarding outcomes of Boarding held on wednesday 24th Jan 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Financial Result Published in News paper (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
