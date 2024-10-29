iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd Board Meeting

2.92
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Swadeshi Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Result Financial Result for Sep. 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Result of 4th Quarter ended and Financial Year Ended 31.3.2024 Result - Financial Results For March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Outcomes of Board meeting for appointment of statutory Auditor
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve iINTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORAND SALE OF UNDERTAKING 1.the Board on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has recommended the Appointment of M/s. D G S M & Co. as Statutory Auditor to fill casual vacancy caused by the Resignation of M/s. Harish Hegde & Co (FRN: 128540W) Chartered Accountants.2.Sale of undertaking Under Section 180 (1) (A) of the Companies Act,2013 situated at Pali, Rajashtan, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.3.Approved notice of the Postal Ballot for obtaining approval of the Shareholders of the Company the above agenda items.4.Fixed the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for voting on the resolution(s) proposed to be passed through Postal Ballot as Friday, 16th February, 2024. The Board on Recommendations of Audit Committee has recommended the appointment of M/s D G S M & CO. as Statutory Auditor to fill the casual vacancy caused by the Resignation of M/s Harish Hegde & Co.(FRN:128540W) chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
SWADESHI INDUSTRIES LEASING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly result BM Notice published in newspaper FE and Mumbai Mitra (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Intimation regarding outcomes of Boarding held on wednesday 24th Jan 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Financial Result Published in News paper (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

Swadeshi Inds: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.