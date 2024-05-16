To

The Members of

Swadeshi Polytex Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Swadeshi Polytex Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including

Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to financial statements including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key Audit Matter No Auditors Response 1 The Companys accounting policies on revenue recognition are set out in Note 3.1 (a) & 4.5 to the financial statements. Our Principal Audit procedures included the following : ? Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies with respect to the principles laid down in Ind AS 115; The amount of revenue and cost thereon from contracts with customers forms a substantial part of the statement of profit and loss and management judgement is also involved in the interpretation of the related conditions. ? Obtained and understood revenue recognition process including identification of performance obligations by the Company and the customers. The above transaction required audit focus due to the significant impact of ? Enquiring from the management and verified the internal controls related to revenue recognition for ensuring the completeness of the customer sales, issue of relinquishment letters and the recording of customer receipts; the same on the accompanying financial statement of the Company. The matter has been considered to be of most to the audit and accordingly, has been considered as a key audit matter. ? We have studied the relevant Agreements and Deeds along with addendums and clarificatory amendments thereto relating to sale of leasehold plots in the context of recognition of revenue. We have also examined the communications , if any, received by the Company from its customer. ? We have verified on sample basis the relinquishment letters issued by the Company to the customers alongwith collection from customers in respect of leasehold plots and applied cut off procedures for revenue recognition. Refund claims related to discontinued Our Principal Audit Procedures included : operations ? We read and evaluated the accounting policies and disclosures made in the financial statements with respect to refund claims. ? We obtained list of claims filed by the Company with various forums and understood the process of recognition of income arising out of the said claims. ? We have read the Orders passed by the Judicial Authorities and appeals filed by the concerned Departments and the Company and understood the process of determination of point of time for identification and recognition of income. ? We have read the minutes of meetings of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the company related to noting of status of outstanding claims.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards

Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section

134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Director either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the one resulting from error as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Financial Statements. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and back-up of the books of accounts and other papers maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on the server physically located in India on periodical basis instead of daily basis. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section

133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on

31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B" to this report wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion. g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that the Company had not paid remuneration to its directors during the current year. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 44.5 to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 44.6 to the Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entity including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v). The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. vi). Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software. Further, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for maintenance of inventory and property, plant & equipments records for the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable with effect from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For SANMARKS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 003343N

Sd/- S. K. Bansal Partner Place : Faridabad Membership No.: 082242 Date : 16-05-2024 UDIN: 24082242BKFOEO8609

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date to the members of Swadeshi Polytex Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.) We report that : (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use Assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) We are explained that the management has carried out the physical verification of its Property,

Plant and Equipment and Right of Use Assets at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) On the basis of our examination of records of the Company and information and explanations given, the title deeds of the immovable property (other than property where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in

Property, Plant & Equipment are held in the name of the Company. Further, in respect of Right of Use asset being leasehold Land in respect of which the Company is lessee, the related lease agreement has been executed and registered in the name of the Company after the date of balance sheet but before the date of this report. Further, the provisions of this clause are not applicable in respect of leasehold land owned by the Company and held as Stock in Trade. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The only inventory in hand is in the form of lease hold plots for which management has verification conducted physical in the form of measurement, frequency of which in our opinion is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. verification No discrepancies were noticed the physical of the same as compared to book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, during the year under report, the Company has neither made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Hence reporting under clause

3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, it had complied with provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted by it to a party in earlier year. (v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and relevant rules framed thereunder . Accordingly reporting requirements under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (vi) We are informed that the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central

Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us it has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Further, there were no arrears of such undisputed dues as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, provisions of Employees Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance Act are not applicable to the Company for the year under report as it had no employees.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts of the company, following are the details of income tax/custom duty/ excise duty, which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in lac) Period Forum at which dispute is pending The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty & other dues. 17.11 Various Various The Central Excise Act, 1944 Refund of the Central Excise Duty and interest thereon 323.60 2019-20 CESAT The Income Tax Act,1961 Demand for assessment year 2012-13 22.17 2012-13 CIT (Appeals)

(viii) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, it has not taken any term loan during the year under report. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, it has not raised any funds on short-term basis. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (e) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither any subsidiary company, associate company or joint ventures company nor it has taken any funds from any entity or person. Hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable (x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, during the year under report, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible), hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule

13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) We have been informed by the management that the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company for the period under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date. (xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them, hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, in our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the group. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 45 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of other than ongoing projects there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. (b) Based on our examination of records of the Company and as explained to us, the Company has transferred funds during the year required to be spent on CSR to various implementing agencies for designated projects. Based on third party confirmations, we report that there are no unspent amounts under section 135(5) of the Act pursuant to the ongoing projects being undertaken by the said implementing agencies. Hence no amounts are required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

For SANMARKS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 003343N

Sd/-S. K. BANSAL Place : Faridabad Partner Date : 16-05-2024 Membership No.: 082242

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF SWADESHI POLYTEX LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH,2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Swadeshi Polytex Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements of Swadeshi Polytex Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors and Management of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference the financial statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that: a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and; c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SANMARKS & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 003343N

Sd/-S. K. BANSAL Partner

Place : Faridabad

Membership No.: 082242

Date : 16-05-2024

UDIN: 24082242BKFOEO8609