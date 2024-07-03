iifl-logo-icon 1
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Share Price

97.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.8
  • Day's High106.8
  • 52 Wk High413.3
  • Prev. Close102.89
  • Day's Low97.75
  • 52 Wk Low 81.48
  • Turnover (lac)7.88
  • P/E8.44
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value28.29
  • EPS12.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)381.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

106.8

Prev. Close

102.89

Turnover(Lac.)

7.88

Day's High

106.8

Day's Low

97.75

52 Week's High

413.3

52 Week's Low

81.48

Book Value

28.29

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

381.23

P/E

8.44

EPS

12.19

Divi. Yield

0

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 31.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.85

22.49

-12.35

-37.88

Net Worth

108.75

26.39

-8.45

-33.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

15.98

3.09

2.03

yoy growth (%)

-100

416.63

52.17

15.52

Raw materials

0

-0.52

-0.1

0.1

As % of sales

0

3.3

3.46

4.92

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.99

11.87

0.14

2.08

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.36

-2.03

-0.48

-0.95

Working capital

0.4

-7.04

0.02

1.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

416.63

52.17

15.52

Op profit growth

-117.29

1,745.69

-382.68

-68.42

EBIT growth

-115.85

231.75

-29.86

280.12

Net profit growth

-113.81

-3,609.71

-129.81

-116.53

No Record Found

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swadeshi Polytex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Hartaj Sewa Singh

Nominee

Palani Samy Kungumaraju

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G Swarup

Nominee

Ashutosh Gupta

Independent Director

Gaurav Lodha

Independent Director

Rishabh Chand Lodha

Independent Director

Atul Seksaria

Independent Director

Shukla Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anuradha Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swadeshi Polytex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March, 1970, Swadeshi Polytex Limited (SPL) was promoted by the Swadeshi Cotton Mills Company. It entered into a collaboration with Clickers Zimmer, Frankfurt, Germany, for the purchase of machinery and supply of technical know-how. The Company manufactures polyester staple fibre. R Ramkrishna in the present chairman of the company.The company has been stagnating since its inception. No expansion or diversification plans were implemented although a letter of intent was obtained in 1981 to raise the capacity from 6100 tpa to 12,200 tpa. When Rajaram Jaipuria acquired the control of the company in 1986, he decided to increase the capacity to the minimum economic viable size of 30,000 tpa, but actually it was increased first to 10,000 tpa in 1987-88 and then to 14,000 tpa by end of Mar.89.SPL is managed by the National Textile Corporation (NTC) which holds the largest stake in the company (33%). In Feb.87, it staked its claim to the single largest block holding in the equity of SPL, following the nationalsation of Swadeshi Cotton Mills. The Calcutta-based Swarup group, with a 24% share, is the second-largest shareholder in the company.For the second consecutive year during 1999-2000, there has been no operation and production in the company and the same stands suspended. Since the erosion of the networth of the company has been more than 50% of the peak networth, the company has filed Form C with BIFR, pursuant to provisions of SICA.
Company FAQs

What is the Swadeshi Polytex Ltd share price today?

The Swadeshi Polytex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is ₹381.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is 8.44 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swadeshi Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is ₹81.48 and ₹413.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd?

Swadeshi Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.86%, 3 Years at 151.86%, 1 Year at 18.87%, 6 Month at -30.22%, 3 Month at -10.72% and 1 Month at 3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.08 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 31.82 %



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696










2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

