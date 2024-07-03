SectorRealty
Open₹106.8
Prev. Close₹102.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.88
Day's High₹106.8
Day's Low₹97.75
52 Week's High₹413.3
52 Week's Low₹81.48
Book Value₹28.29
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)381.23
P/E8.44
EPS12.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.85
22.49
-12.35
-37.88
Net Worth
108.75
26.39
-8.45
-33.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
15.98
3.09
2.03
yoy growth (%)
-100
416.63
52.17
15.52
Raw materials
0
-0.52
-0.1
0.1
As % of sales
0
3.3
3.46
4.92
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.99
11.87
0.14
2.08
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.36
-2.03
-0.48
-0.95
Working capital
0.4
-7.04
0.02
1.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
416.63
52.17
15.52
Op profit growth
-117.29
1,745.69
-382.68
-68.42
EBIT growth
-115.85
231.75
-29.86
280.12
Net profit growth
-113.81
-3,609.71
-129.81
-116.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Hartaj Sewa Singh
Nominee
Palani Samy Kungumaraju
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G Swarup
Nominee
Ashutosh Gupta
Independent Director
Gaurav Lodha
Independent Director
Rishabh Chand Lodha
Independent Director
Atul Seksaria
Independent Director
Shukla Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anuradha Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swadeshi Polytex Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in March, 1970, Swadeshi Polytex Limited (SPL) was promoted by the Swadeshi Cotton Mills Company. It entered into a collaboration with Clickers Zimmer, Frankfurt, Germany, for the purchase of machinery and supply of technical know-how. The Company manufactures polyester staple fibre. R Ramkrishna in the present chairman of the company.The company has been stagnating since its inception. No expansion or diversification plans were implemented although a letter of intent was obtained in 1981 to raise the capacity from 6100 tpa to 12,200 tpa. When Rajaram Jaipuria acquired the control of the company in 1986, he decided to increase the capacity to the minimum economic viable size of 30,000 tpa, but actually it was increased first to 10,000 tpa in 1987-88 and then to 14,000 tpa by end of Mar.89.SPL is managed by the National Textile Corporation (NTC) which holds the largest stake in the company (33%). In Feb.87, it staked its claim to the single largest block holding in the equity of SPL, following the nationalsation of Swadeshi Cotton Mills. The Calcutta-based Swarup group, with a 24% share, is the second-largest shareholder in the company.For the second consecutive year during 1999-2000, there has been no operation and production in the company and the same stands suspended. Since the erosion of the networth of the company has been more than 50% of the peak networth, the company has filed Form C with BIFR, pursuant to provisions of SICA.
Read More
The Swadeshi Polytex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is ₹381.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is 8.44 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swadeshi Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swadeshi Polytex Ltd is ₹81.48 and ₹413.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.86%, 3 Years at 151.86%, 1 Year at 18.87%, 6 Month at -30.22%, 3 Month at -10.72% and 1 Month at 3.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.