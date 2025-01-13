Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.9
3.9
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.85
22.49
-12.35
-37.88
Net Worth
108.75
26.39
-8.45
-33.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
108.75
26.4
-8.44
-32.18
Fixed Assets
4.97
0.08
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.01
4.74
Networking Capital
5.17
-20.16
-34.94
-37.94
Inventories
0.64
3.78
5
6.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.01
14.75
2.49
3.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.89
-1.12
-0.41
-1.08
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.59
-37.57
-42.02
-45.89
Cash
98.61
46.49
25.41
0.94
Total Assets
108.75
26.41
-8.45
-32.19
