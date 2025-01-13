iifl-logo-icon 1
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Balance Sheet

88.67
(-2.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.85

22.49

-12.35

-37.88

Net Worth

108.75

26.39

-8.45

-33.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

1.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

108.75

26.4

-8.44

-32.18

Fixed Assets

4.97

0.08

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.01

4.74

Networking Capital

5.17

-20.16

-34.94

-37.94

Inventories

0.64

3.78

5

6.01

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.01

14.75

2.49

3.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.89

-1.12

-0.41

-1.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.59

-37.57

-42.02

-45.89

Cash

98.61

46.49

25.41

0.94

Total Assets

108.75

26.41

-8.45

-32.19

