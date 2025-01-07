iifl-logo-icon 1
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.47
(-4.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

15.98

3.09

2.03

yoy growth (%)

-100

416.63

52.17

15.52

Raw materials

0

-0.52

-0.1

0.1

As % of sales

0

3.3

3.46

4.92

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-2.13

-3.1

-2.31

-2.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

19.4

74.9

116.56

Operating profit

-2.13

12.35

0.66

-0.23

OPM

0

77.28

21.63

-11.64

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

-0.7

-3.64

-3.31

Other income

0.15

0.22

3.12

5.65

Profit before tax

-1.99

11.87

0.14

2.08

Taxes

0.36

-2.03

-0.48

-0.95

Tax rate

-18.49

-17.1

-331.39

-45.79

Minorities and other

-0.01

2

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.63

11.84

-0.33

1.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.63

11.84

-0.33

1.13

yoy growth (%)

-113.81

-3,609.71

-129.81

-116.53

NPM

0

74.11

-10.91

55.69

