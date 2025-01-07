Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
15.98
3.09
2.03
yoy growth (%)
-100
416.63
52.17
15.52
Raw materials
0
-0.52
-0.1
0.1
As % of sales
0
3.3
3.46
4.92
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-2.13
-3.1
-2.31
-2.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
19.4
74.9
116.56
Operating profit
-2.13
12.35
0.66
-0.23
OPM
0
77.28
21.63
-11.64
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
-0.7
-3.64
-3.31
Other income
0.15
0.22
3.12
5.65
Profit before tax
-1.99
11.87
0.14
2.08
Taxes
0.36
-2.03
-0.48
-0.95
Tax rate
-18.49
-17.1
-331.39
-45.79
Minorities and other
-0.01
2
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.63
11.84
-0.33
1.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.63
11.84
-0.33
1.13
yoy growth (%)
-113.81
-3,609.71
-129.81
-116.53
NPM
0
74.11
-10.91
55.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
