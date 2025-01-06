Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.99
11.87
0.14
2.08
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.36
-2.03
-0.48
-0.95
Working capital
0.4
-7.04
0.02
1.78
Other operating items
Operating
-1.22
2.78
-0.31
2.9
Capital expenditure
0
-0.14
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.22
2.64
-0.3
2.9
Equity raised
-72.48
-104.16
-111.48
-113.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.58
-20.05
3.58
3.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-70.13
-121.57
-108.2
-107.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.