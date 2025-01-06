iifl-logo-icon 1
Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Swadeshi Polytex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.99

11.87

0.14

2.08

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.36

-2.03

-0.48

-0.95

Working capital

0.4

-7.04

0.02

1.78

Other operating items

Operating

-1.22

2.78

-0.31

2.9

Capital expenditure

0

-0.14

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.22

2.64

-0.3

2.9

Equity raised

-72.48

-104.16

-111.48

-113.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.58

-20.05

3.58

3.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-70.13

-121.57

-108.2

-107.26

