|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jun 2024
|16 May 2024
|To approve the notice of AGM to be held on 27th June, 2024 for Accounts adoption, Reappointment of directors who are eligible for retire by rotation & Regularization of Independent Directors i.e. Mr. Gaurav Lodha, Mr. Rishabh Chand Lodha, Mr. Atul Seksaria & Ms. Shukla Bansal appointed in the board meeting held on 27th March, 2024. As per the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Proceedings of 54th AGM is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
