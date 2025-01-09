Swadeshi Polytex Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Para B of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the amendments thereof, details of the Management discussion and analysis are given below: ECONOMIC REVIEW

Indian Economic Scenario

The Indian economy continued to exhibit a resilient performance despite global uncertainties. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the Indian economy to be amongst the fastest growing economies in FY 2024-25 led by improving macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained momentum in domestic economy. Indias GDP growth accelerated to 6.8% in the January to March 2024 quarter, lifting the economys uptick in 2023-24 to 7.2% from the 7% estimated earlier.

Industry Review

Indian real estate sector has witnessed high growth in the recent times with rise in demand for office as well as residential spaces. Government of India along with the governments of respective States has taken several initiatives to encourage development in the sector. The commercial segment exhibited a strong performance and sustained momentum during the last financial year despite several headwinds. The offices segment exhibited resiliency and has started to witness gradual recovery resulting in improvement in occupancy levels across quality assets. This recovery was primarily led by the return to normal and back-to-office policies for the majority, however, certain occupiers continue to operate on a flexible and hybrid approach. The retail segment delivered robust growth as a result of increase in consumption and footfalls.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISK AND CONCERNS

As India awaits policy reforms to pick up speed, your Company firmly believes that the demand for Real

Estate in a country like India should remain strong in the medium to long term. Your Companys well accepted brand, contemporary architecture, well designed projects in strategic locations, strong balance sheet and stable financial performance even in testing times make it a preferred choice for customers and shareholders.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND OVERVIEW

The Company had entered into Real Estate in the year 2011. Your Company is selling its real estates and it is the intention of your Company to use the funds so generated to explore opportunities in growth areas and industries.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

The Human Resources (HR) function is instrumental in creating and developing human capital in alignment with the Company Objectives. Your Company currently has to build its human resources based on the of the opportunities it will focus on in the near future. Industrial relations are been cordial as your Company does not have any work force with the cessation of production activities.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has a proper and adequate internal control system to ensure that all the assets of the Company are safeguard and protected against any loss and that all the transactions are properly authorized and recorded. Information provided to management is reliable and timely. Company ensures adherence to all statues.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal financial controls, commensurate with its size and business operation. It ensures timely and accurate financial reporting in accordance with applicable accounting standards, safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use or disposition and compliance with all applicable regulatory laws and Company policies.

Internal Auditors of the Company review the internal financial control systems on a regular basis for its effectiveness, and necessary changes and suggestions are duly incorporated into the system. Internal audit reports are also reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND SEGMENT– WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company has only one segment i.e., Real Estate. The Companys revenue from operations increased to Rs. 9,925.65 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24, as compared to Rs. 4,433.55 Lakhs in the previous year. The Company continued its focus on core business activity in the Industrial land. The key revenue streams for the Company include sale of lease plot land. The Company continues to maintain its conservative financial profile and funds its requirements largely through internal cash generation.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Managements Discussion and analysis report describing the Companys objectives, estimates, expectations or predictions may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that would make a difference to the Companys operations include demand supply conditions, change in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within the country and other statutes and incidental factors.

By order of the Board For Swadeshi Polytex Limited

Sd/- Sd/- (Hartaj Sewa Singh) (Gaurav Lodha) Place: Ghaziabad Director Director Date: 16th May, 2024 (DIN: 00173286) (DIN: 03414211)