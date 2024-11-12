Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SWADESHI POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Swadeshi Polytex Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results approved in the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SWADESHI POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 through Video Conferencing Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

SWADESHI POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Swadeshi Polytex Limited is scheduled to be held on day 16th May 2024 through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Directors Report and to call AGM. 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, read along with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets & Liabilities, and Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the audited Financial Results and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. To consider evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. 3. To approve Director Report 4. To approve the notice of AGM to be held on 27th June, 2024 for Accounts adoption, Reappointment of directors who are eligible for retire by rotation & Regularization of Independent Directors i.e. Mr. Gaurav Lodha, Mr. Rishabh Chand Lodha, Mr. Atul Seksaria & Ms. Shukla Bansal appointed in the board meeting held on 27th March, 2024. Pursuant to the regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015 We would like to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company has approved quarterly and yearly Audited financials at their meeting held on 16th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

SWADESHI POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Swadeshi Polytex Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of following Additional Directors in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years after the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders at their meeting: 1.Mr. Gaurav Lodha (DIN: 03414211) 2.Mr. Rishabh Chand Lodha (DIN: 07177605) 3.Mr. Atul Seksaria (DIN: 00028099) 4.Ms. Shukla Bansal (DIN: 00285477) The above appointments are being made due to the expiry of two five years term of existing Independent Directors as per Section 149. Independent Directors whose term will be expired on 31st March 2024 are as follows: 1.Mr. Shyam Sunder Madan 2.Mr. Naveen Aggarwal 3.Mr. Niranjan Kumar Gupta 1. Two five years term of existing Independent Directors as per Section 149 will be ceased w.e.f. 31st March, 2024. Independent Directors who will be ceased on 31st March, 2024 are as follows: 1. Mr. Shyam Sunder Madan 2. Mr. Naveen Aggarwal 3. Mr. Niranjan Kumar Gupta 2. The appointment of following Additional Directors in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years after the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders at their meeting: 1. Mr. Gaurav Lodha (DIN: 03414211) 2. Mr. Rishabh Chand Lodha (DIN: 07177605) 3. Mr. Atul Seksaria (DIN: 00028099) 4. Ms. Shukla Bansal (DIN: 00285477) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/03/2024) 1. Two five years term of existing Independent Directors as per Section 149 will be ceased w.e.f. 31st March, 2024. Independent Directors who will be ceased on 31st March, 2024 are as follows: 1. Mr. Shyam Sunder Madan 2. Mr. Naveen Aggarwal 3. Mr. Niranjan Kumar Gupta 2. The appointment of following Additional Directors in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years after the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders at their meeting w.e.f. 1st April, 2024: 1. Mr. Gaurav Lodha (DIN: 03414211) 2. Mr. Rishabh Chand Lodha (DIN: 07177605) 3. Mr. Atul Seksaria (DIN: 00028099) 4. Ms. Shukla Bansal (DIN: 00285477) Details under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, of the Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, SEBI Circulars: SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023, and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are given in Annexure 1. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024)

