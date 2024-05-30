To the Members of

SWARNA SECURITIES LIMITED.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Swarna Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure-

As a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, according to the explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, we report that the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Item 8 of Significant Accounting Policies & Notes on Accounts to the standalone financial statements).

ii. the Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. there are no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for the year under consideration.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

PLACE: Vijayawada For SESHADRY & COMPANY DATE: 30/05/2024 Chartered Accountants UDIN: 24216211BKACGJ5433 FRN:004993S (L.S. RAJENDRA) Partner M.No.216211

ANNEXURE-A:

Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management in a phased manner so as to cover all the items over a period of five years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the records of the Company examined by us the title deeds to all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the business of the Company does not involve holding any inventories. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year on the basis of security of its current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any investment in, provided any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to any company, firm, LLP or any other party during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not given any loans or made any investments or given any guarantees or securities specified under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of any cost records in respect to the activities of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts of any statutory dues that were in arrears as at the Balance Sheet date, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us the particulars of the statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount disputed (Rs.) Amount paid out of the disputed amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,53,78,460 30,76,000 2014-15 Commissioner (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in any tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, in respect of any transactions previously not recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lenders during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not availed any term loans during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, as per the records of the Company examined by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of any securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, no report in Form ADT-4 under sub-section (12) of section 143 has been filed during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable; and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of internal audit for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any director or any person connected with him. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)(a) The Company is no longer in to non-banking finance business since it surrendered its certificate of registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 on 15.10.2015. Hence, the Company is not required to registered under the said section 45-IA of the RBI Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not belong to any Group that has any Core Investment Company as part of the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year under audit, nor during the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year under audit. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On an analysis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on the examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of

the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us the provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the Company for the year under audit. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiaries or associate companies so as to require preparation of consolidated financial statements under sub-section (3) of section 129. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

PLACE: Vijayawada For SESHADRY & COMPANY DATE: 30/05/2024 Chartered Accountants UDIN:24216211BKACGJ5433 FRN:004993S (L. S. RAJENDRA) Partner M.No.216211

ANNEXURE-B: Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Swarna Securities Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.