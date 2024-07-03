iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarna Securities Ltd Share Price

69.87
(3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68.67
  • Day's High69.87
  • 52 Wk High102.5
  • Prev. Close67.32
  • Day's Low62.11
  • 52 Wk Low 38.19
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E26.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.38
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Swarna Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

68.67

Prev. Close

67.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

69.87

Day's Low

62.11

52 Week's High

102.5

52 Week's Low

38.19

Book Value

20.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.96

P/E

26.4

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

0

Swarna Securities Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

Swarna Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Swarna Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.68%

Non-Promoter- 8.43%

Institutions: 8.40%

Non-Institutions: 27.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swarna Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.76

2.04

1.33

0.61

Net Worth

5.76

5.04

4.33

3.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.52

0.49

-0.3

0.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Swarna Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

MORE ABOUT Swarna Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M Murali Krishna

Non Executive Director

M V N S Sushma

Independent Director

V Eshwara Chandra Vidyasagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Anil Kumar

Independent Director

M Karunakar

Independent Director

P Nandadeep

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swarna Securities Ltd

Summary

Swarna Securities Limited was incorporated in 1990. The Company provides hire purchase and hypothecation loans and advances in India. It trades in shares. With the surrender of the NBFC Certificate of Registration to the Reserve Bank of India, the Company has stopped the business of Non-Banking Finance Company. There has been no fresh issue of any loans during the year. The Company has been collecting the outstanding dues from its borrowers. Therefore, there is no business in the Company, has some non-operating income in the form of rent / lease and dividend.After coming out of the non-banking finance business, the Company aim to venture in to real estate and development sector.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swarna Securities Ltd share price today?

The Swarna Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swarna Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swarna Securities Ltd is ₹20.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swarna Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swarna Securities Ltd is 26.4 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swarna Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swarna Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swarna Securities Ltd is ₹38.19 and ₹102.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swarna Securities Ltd?

Swarna Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.90%, 3 Years at 65.69%, 1 Year at 67.46%, 6 Month at 30.92%, 3 Month at 19.74% and 1 Month at -2.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swarna Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swarna Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.69 %
Institutions - 8.40 %
Public - 27.91 %

