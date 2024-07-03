SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹68.67
Prev. Close₹67.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹69.87
Day's Low₹62.11
52 Week's High₹102.5
52 Week's Low₹38.19
Book Value₹20.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.96
P/E26.4
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.76
2.04
1.33
0.61
Net Worth
5.76
5.04
4.33
3.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.52
0.49
-0.3
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M Murali Krishna
Non Executive Director
M V N S Sushma
Independent Director
V Eshwara Chandra Vidyasagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Anil Kumar
Independent Director
M Karunakar
Independent Director
P Nandadeep
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swarna Securities Ltd
Summary
Swarna Securities Limited was incorporated in 1990. The Company provides hire purchase and hypothecation loans and advances in India. It trades in shares. With the surrender of the NBFC Certificate of Registration to the Reserve Bank of India, the Company has stopped the business of Non-Banking Finance Company. There has been no fresh issue of any loans during the year. The Company has been collecting the outstanding dues from its borrowers. Therefore, there is no business in the Company, has some non-operating income in the form of rent / lease and dividend.After coming out of the non-banking finance business, the Company aim to venture in to real estate and development sector.
Read More
The Swarna Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swarna Securities Ltd is ₹20.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swarna Securities Ltd is 26.4 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swarna Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swarna Securities Ltd is ₹38.19 and ₹102.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swarna Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.90%, 3 Years at 65.69%, 1 Year at 67.46%, 6 Month at 30.92%, 3 Month at 19.74% and 1 Month at -2.72%.
