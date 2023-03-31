Swarna Securities Ltd Management Discussions

a) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

With the surrender of the certificate of registration to the Reserve Bank of India, the Company has stopped the business of non-banking finance company. There has been no fresh issue of any loans during the year. The Company has only been collecting the outstanding dues from its borrowers.

b) OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The Company is prospecting entry into the real estate sector.

c) SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company as of now is not into non-banking finance business and has only been liquidating its financial assets by collecting its dues - the performance of which was discussed earlier in the report.

d) RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Risk of delayed receipt of installments:

In case of delayed receipts of installment amounts of the hire purchase finance given, the funds of the Company get blocked resulting in high non-performing assets.

To mitigate this risk, the Company is trying to put pressure on the delayed payers for payment of installments and in inevitable cases legal action is also being initiated.

Risk of insolvency of the borrowers:

Where the borrower becomes insolvent, and is unable to clear the loan, the same becomes a bad debt and the total loan amount and the interest accrued thereon becomes a charge on the income generated by other good transactions.

To mitigate this risk, the company follows a very conservative policy of lending.

e) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

The Company has an adequate system of internal control and management with respect to disbursement of loans and follow-up action for collection of installments.

f) HUMAN RESOURCES:

There are no significant developments in this front during the year under review.

XV. GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

i) AGM Date, Time and Venue : 30th June, 2023 at 11.00 A.M. M Hotel, D.No. 54-15-3, Ring Road VIJAYAWADA - 8. ii) Financial Year : 2022-23 iii) Date of Book Closure : 24th June, 2023 to 30th June, 2023 (Both days inclusive) iv) Dividend Payment Date : Not Applicable v) Listing on Stock Exchanges : BSE Limited vi) Stock Code : SWRNASE

vii) Market Price Data

Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. High 14.80 15.54 17.10 19.05 23.15 21.65 27.80 34.15 34.00 38.20 42.00 46.30 Low 14.80 15.54 16.30 16.50 20.00 16.40 22.70 24.00 30.40 32.10 37.75 40.38

viii) Performance in comparison to Broad based indices : ix) Registrar & Transfer Agents : M/s Aarthi Consultants Private Limited, 1-2-285, Domalguda, Hyderabad- 500029. Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com Phone: 040-27638111 x) Share transfer System : Transfers and dematerialization are handled by the Transfer Agents.

xi) Distribution of shareholding:

Slab of share holding Share holders Percentage No of Percentage shares 0-500 363 67.22 88768 2.96 501-1000 101 18.70 85977 2.87 1001-2000 34 6.30 54635 1.82 2001-3000 12 2.22 29339 0.98 3001-4000 5 0.93 17700 0.59 4001-5000 6 1.11 27600 0.92 5001-10000 6 1.11 42600 1.42 10001 and above 13 2.41 2653381 88.44 TOTAL 540 100 3000000 100

xii) Dematerialization of Shares : and liquidity As on 31.03.2023 a total number of 2555850 shares have beendematerialized. xiii) Outstanding GDRs/ADRs/ : Warrants or any Convertible : instruments. The Company has not issued any GDRS/ADRs/ warrants or any Debentures xiv) Plant Location : No Plants xv) Address for Correspondence : Swarna Securities Limited II Floor, Swarnalok Complex Governorpet, VIJAYAWADA - 520002

Dematerialization mandatory for effecting share transfers:

SEBI has vide proviso to Regulation 40(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, mandated that requests for effecting transfer of securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialized form with a depository. In view of the same, the Company shall not process any requests for transfer of shares in physical mode. Shareholders who desire to demat their shares can get in touch with any Depository Participant having registration with SEBI to open a demat account and follow the procedure for share transfers.

DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

In terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, I hereby confirm that all the Board members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company have affirmed compliance with the respective Code of Conduct, as applicable to them for the year ended 31st March, 2023.